Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has described the passing of the second Military Governor of the State, Godwin Abbe, as “sad and painful”.
Mr Abbe, a retired major-general, died in Abuja on Saturday after a protracted illness.
In a release made available to reporters by Mr Eno’s spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh, in Uyo on Sunday, the governor said the former military governor “helped lay the foundation of an ascendant Akwa Ibom State, where the dreams of the Founding Fathers to have a prosperous, homogeneous, united, and peaceful State would be the defining ethos of our identity.
“Today, because he interpreted those ideals perfectly, our State has experienced exponential growth across all sectors and continues to be blessed with leaders who, as he was, were selfless, passionate, and committed to making Akwa Ibom a model of development, peace, and progress — a commitment we are dedicated to continuing and expanding.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the family, the Nigerian Armed Forces, and the people and Government of Edo State on the sad and painful passing of this gallant and patriotic Nigerian military tactician and statesman.”
Governor Eno said the Akwa Ibom State Government would work with the late general’s family and the Nigerian Army to ensure that “we give him a befitting funeral.”
The late Abbe was also former minister of defence during the administration of the former President Umaru Yar’Adua.
