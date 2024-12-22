Godwin Abbe, a retired major-general and former minister of defence during the administration of late former President Umaru Yar’Adua, is dead.

He was said to have died in Abuja on Saturday after a protracted illness.

Mr Abbe was also the military governor of Akwa Ibom State between 31 July 1988 and 5 September 1990 and the former military governor of Rivers from August 1990 to January 1992.

He was also interior minister from 26 July 2007 to 14 July 2009 under the late President Yar’Adua’s administration.

The late retired major-general was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

An Alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, he was born on 10 January 1949 and would have been 75 in 2025.

He was also a United States Army Infantry School graduate, Fort Benning, Georgia, Ghana Armed Forces Staff College and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

At some point in his military career, he was the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army; Commander, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and Commander, National War College before he retired in 1999.

‘Legendary son’

Meanwhile, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has mourned the late general, describing him as a “legendary son of the state”.

Mr Okpebholo, in a statement in Benin on Sunday by his spokesperson, Fred Itua, said as a revered military officer, administrator, and statesman, Mr Abbe’s life was a testament to discipline, dedication, and service to the nation.

He said numerous achievements marked his illustrious career in the Nigerian Army.

As a proud son of the state, the governor noted that Mr Abbe’s distinguished service to the nation was a source of inspiration and pride.

“His tenure as Military Governor of Akwa Ibom State from 1988 to 1990, and later as Minister of Defence and Internal Affairs, demonstrated his exceptional leadership qualities and commitment to the well-being of the Nigerian people.

“General Godwin Osagie Abbe was a shining star whose light has been extinguished, but his legacy will continue to inspire and guide us.

“We celebrate his life, his service, and his contributions to our great nation.

“As we bid farewell to this remarkable individual, we reflect on the traditional and philosophical principles that guided his life and career.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to illuminate the path to greatness for the people of Edo State and Nigeria as a whole,” the governor said.

(NAN)

