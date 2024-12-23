The Voice of Nigeria (VON) has mourned the loss of journalist Rafat Salami who died last Friday.

Mrs Salami, who formerly worked at VON, was until her death the treasurer of the Nigerian chapter of the International Press Institute.

In a statement on Monday, the Director-General of VON, JIbrin Ndace, described Mrs Salami as a professional who “was a beacon of strength, compassion, and inspiration.”

“Her remarkable contributions to broadcast journalism and her pivotal role in advancing digital media at VON were extraordinary,” he said.

Read Mr Ndace’s full statement as well as an earlier one he released below.

With profound sadness, the management and staff of Voice of Nigeria (VON) extend heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Mrs. Rafat Idris Salami, our esteemed Assistant Director of Digital Media. Her demise on Friday, 20th December 2024, has left us all in shock and deep sorrow.

Mrs. Salami was far more than a professional; she was a beacon of strength, compassion, and inspiration. Her remarkable contributions to broadcast journalism and her pivotal role in advancing digital media at VON were extraordinary. Renowned for her impeccable work ethic, multilingual skills, and unwavering commitment to excellence, she was the epitome of professionalism and dedication.

My personal relationship with Mrs. Salami predates my appointment as Director General of VON. Following my appointment, I consistently sought her invaluable advice and relied on her steadfast support in our collective efforts to reposition the agency.

Even at our recent VON retreat earlier this week, despite her health challenges, Mrs. Salami participated actively. I personally reached out to her during the retreat to pray for her recovery, never imagining that it would be our final interaction.

Mrs. Salami’s illustrious journey with VON began as a correspondent in Lagos, where her passion and diligence set her apart. Over the years, she played instrumental roles in producing flagship programs such as VONSCOPE, Sixty Minutes, and Africa Hour. Her integrity, dedication to truth, and exceptional leadership earned her the admiration and respect of her peers.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Mrs. Salami was a passionate unionist, a staunch advocate for gender equity, and a mentor to countless talents within the media industry. Her active involvement in the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and her recent re-election as Treasurer of the International Press Institute (IPI) underscored her lifelong commitment to advancing journalism and human rights.

A devout Muslim and an active member of the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Mrs. Salami exemplified a life of faith and service. Her tireless advocacy for blood donation and her unwavering dedication to helping the sick were hallmarks of her selflessness and compassion.

Her passing is an irreplaceable loss to her family, colleagues, and all who were privileged to know her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her beloved son Ahmad, whom she cherished deeply. We pray that Allah (SWT) grants her family the strength to bear this profound loss and blesses her soul with Al-Jannah Firdaus.

Mrs. Salami’s legacy of compassion, resilience, and service will forever inspire us. May the memories of her remarkable life and the indelible impact she made provide comfort to all who mourn her.

VOICE OF NIGERIA EXPRESSES GRATITUDE FOR SUPPORT AND PRAYERS IN HONOUR OF RAFATU ONYECHE SALAMI

On behalf of the entire Management and Staff of Voice of Nigeria, I am profoundly moved by the outpouring of heartfelt messages, calls, and visits received following the passing of our dear sister and colleague, Rafatu Onyeche Salami.

The extraordinary expressions of love and tributes from within the Corporation, across the media and journalism industry, the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, and other stakeholders—both within and beyond Nigeria—are a testament to the enduring impact Hajiya Rafatu had on so many lives. Her contributions will remain etched in the annals of history.

We are especially grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his compassionate condolence message, and to the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, FNIPR, for his unwavering support and kind words. It is worth noting that Rafatu served with distinction as the Secretary of the Minister’s Committee during Nigeria’s hosting of the International Press Institute (IPI).

We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to IPI Nigeria, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), and the Al-Habibiya Islamic Society for their steadfast support and solidarity during this difficult time. May Allah reward you all abundantly.

At Voice of Nigeria, we will cherish her memory always and continue to honor her legacy. We join hands in praying for her eternal rest and encourage everyone to keep her and her family in their prayers.

Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, MNIPR

Director-General

Voice of Nigeria in

