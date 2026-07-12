The police have confirmed the killing of notorious bandit, Kachalla Sani Yellow, one of the most notorious armed group leaders operating in Zamfara State, but said they did not participate in the operation that led to his death.

The state command’s spokesperson, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, saying the police could only verify Mr Yellow’s death and not the circumstances surrounding the operation.

“We have confirmed the killing, but it’s not our operation that conducted the operation,” Mr Abubakar said in a telephone interview.

He said the outlaw was killed on Saturday in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, but declined to provide further operational details because the police were not involved.

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“Yesterday in Anka Local Government. That is all what I know,” he said.

When asked whether any weapons were recovered from the scene, the police spokesperson said the command had no information.

“I told you in the first speech that we are not the ones who conducted the operation. Whatever was recovered there, we are not in the picture.”

Mr Abubakar authorised PREMIUM TIMES to quote him strictly on the confirmation of the bandit’s death.

Conflicting accounts

Although the police have confirmed that Mr Yellow is dead, conflicting accounts have emerged regarding how he was killed.

Some media reports claimed he was killed by hunters and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force after they repelled a bandit attack in Anka Local Government Area.

PRNigeria, citing unnamed security and community sources, reported that the operation was an intelligence ambush carried out by hybrid security forces comprising local volunteers and reformed former Boko Haram fighters working alongside security agencies in some operational areas.

According to the report, the operatives tracked the bandit leader through community intelligence and intercepted him while he was allegedly visiting a local market to collect proceeds from rustled livestock and negotiate ransom payments.

Another account, published by SaharaReporters and attributed to security sources, claimed the notorious commander may have been ambushed at Dan Jibga Market by armed men believed to be loyal to rival bandit leader Dogo Gide.

The report, however, also cited a separate version attributing his death to an ongoing joint security offensive in Anka.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify any of these competing accounts as of the time of filing this report.

A feared bandit

For years, security agencies, residents and conflict researchers have identified Mr Yellow as one of the most influential bandit commanders operating across Anka, Bukkuyum and Maru local government areas of Zamfara State.

He was widely accused by security agencies and community sources of coordinating attacks on rural communities, organising kidnappings for ransom, rustling livestock and leading violent raids that displaced thousands of residents across Zamfara and neighbouring parts of Nigeria’s North-west.

According to security and community sources cited by PRNigeria, the bandit leader also maintained an extensive criminal network involved in extortion and the enforcement of illegal levies in communities under the control of armed groups.

The publication further quoted community sources alleging that Mr Yellow ordered members of his gang to sexually assault some female captives whose families were unable to pay ransom. PREMIUM TIMES has not independently verified these allegations.

PRNigeria also reported that Mr Yellow was believed to be related to the late Kachalla Yellow Danbokolo, another notorious bandit commander reportedly killed in 2025 during a major security operation.

Security implications

The death of Sani Yellow marks the latest reported elimination of a high-profile bandit commander as security forces and local volunteer groups intensify offensives against armed criminal networks operating across the North-west.

Security analysts have consistently warned, however, that the killing of prominent commanders can trigger retaliatory attacks or succession struggles among rival armed groups seeking to take over their territories and criminal networks.

PRNigeria, quoting an anonymous defence intelligence source, reported that security agencies had heightened surveillance and reinforced deployments across vulnerable communities to forestall possible reprisals by members of Mr Yellow’s gang.

The Zamfara Police Command did not comment on any additional security measures when contacted by PREMIUM TIMES.

READ ALSO: Lawal commends troops for successful operations against bandits across Zamfara

Graphic videos circulate online

Following reports of Mr Yellow’s death, videos and photographs purportedly showing his lifeless body being dragged behind a motorcycle circulated widely on social media.

PREMIUM TIMES has not independently verified the authenticity of the footage or the circumstances under which it was recorded.

The newspaper is not publishing the graphic material because of its disturbing nature, and in line with its editorial policy on the handling of violent imagery.