Former Kaduna State Governor, Mukhtar Yero, has emerged the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Kaduna North Senatorial District.

The Returning Officer for the exercise, Hassan Jirgi, announced the result in Zaria on Monday.

Mr Jirgi said Mr Yero secured 6,060 votes in the direct primary election conducted across the eight local government areas of the senatorial district.

He said Mr Yero defeated his closest rival, Mohammed Mukaddas, who scored 1,044 votes, while Yusuf-Bala Ikara polled 372 votes.

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In his acceptance speech, Mr Yero appreciated party members and stakeholders for their support and confidence in his candidature.

He also called for unity and reconciliation among party members ahead of the general elections.

Shehu Sani wins Kaduna Central APC ticket

A former senator, Shehu Sani, has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Mr Sani defeated former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, and another aspirant, Mr Shettima, in the APC senatorial primary conducted on Monday.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Sameera Ibrahim, said Mr Sani polled 9,105 votes to secure the APC ticket for Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

According to Ms Ibrahim, Mr Zailani secured 1,021 votes, while Mr Shettima garnered 1,253 votes.

She described the exercise as peaceful and transparent, commending party delegates and officials for their orderly conduct during the election.

The victory marks a major political comeback for Shehu Sani, who previously represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly and is widely known for his activism and outspoken views on governance, democracy and social justice.

Political observers described the outcome as a significant development within the APC in Kaduna State ahead of the general elections, considering the calibre of aspirants involved in the contest.

Supporters of the former senator celebrated the victory shortly after the results were announced, expressing confidence in his chances in the general election.

Katung clinches APC Kaduna South senatorial ticket

Sunday Katung emerged as the APC candidate for Kaduna South Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 National Assembly elections.

Mr Katung, the incumbent senator, secured the ticket after defeating Danjuma La’ah and Michael Auta in a primary conducted across 87 wards in eight local government areas.

The Chief Returning Officer, John La’ah, on Monday declared Mr Katung the winner after the collation of results, following the APC primary exercise across the Kaduna South Senatorial District.

He announced that Mr Katung scored 7,513 votes, Mr La’ah 1,370, and Mr Auta 878 in the keenly contested exercise.

John La’ah said: “Katung emerged with highest votes reflecting strong support across wards and LGAs in Kaduna South.”

Mr Katung described his victory as a mandate for unity, progress, and inclusive development across the Kaduna South Senatorial District.

Both Danjuma La’ah and Mr Auta acknowledged the outcome, calling for party cohesion after the closely contested primary.

The Independent National Electoral Commission monitored the primary across the district to ensure compliance with electoral guidelines.

APC officials praised the peaceful conduct of the exercise across 87 wards and eight local government areas of Kaduna South.

(NAN)