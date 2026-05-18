Former Delta governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket for Delta North ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Okowa defeated incumbent senator, Ned Nwoko, and Maryam Ali during the party’s primary election conducted across the district’s nine local government areas.

Announcing the results, the APC Returning Officer, Johnbull Tonukari, declared Mr Okowa winner after polling 113,309 votes in the exercise.

Mr Tonukari, a professor, said Mr Nwoko secured 2,612 votes, while Ms Ali polled 40 votes in the primary election conducted across the senatorial district.

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He said three aspirants contested the ticket, namely Messrs Okowa and Nwoko, and Ms Ali, with delegates voting across the nine councils in Delta North.

According to him, Mr Okowa dominated the contest from the opening stages and maintained substantial leads across nearly all the local government areas announced.

“In Ndokwa East LGA, Okowa polled 9,436 votes, while Nwoko secured 79 votes and Ali recorded 15 votes,” Mr Tonukari stated.

He said the former governor also won convincingly in Ika South, polling 9,763 votes against Mr Nwoko’s 19 votes, while Ms Ali failed to secure any vote.

Mr Tonukari added that Mr Okowa maintained his lead in Oshimili North Local Government Area after polling 13,110 votes during the exercise.

He said Mr Nwoko recorded 287 votes in Oshimili North, while Ms Ali again failed to secure any vote in the council area.

“In Ukwuani LGA, Okowa polled 12,167 votes, while Nwoko recorded 105 votes and Ali scored no vote,” the returning officer said.

Mr Tonukari disclosed that Mr Okowa also defeated Mr Nwoko in the incumbent senator’s local government area during the primary election.

He said Mr Okowa polled 5,480 votes in the council, while Mr Nwoko secured 1,343 votes in what party members described as a major upset.

The returning officer further stated that Mr Okowa extended his dominance in Aniocha South and Oshimili South local government areas.

According to him, Mr Okowa secured 10,353 votes in Aniocha South and 11,616 votes in Oshimili South during the primary contest.

He said Mr Nwoko polled 168 votes in Aniocha South and recorded 74 votes in Oshimili South, while Ms Ali failed to make significant impact.

“In Ika North East LGA, Okowa polled 26,185 votes, while Nwoko scored 24 votes and Ali recorded no vote,” Mr Tonukari added.

He also announced that Mr Okowa secured 15,199 votes in Ndokwa West to defeat Mr Nwoko, who polled 513 votes in the council.

Mr Tonukari said Ms Ali again failed to secure any vote in Ndokwa West during the senatorial primary election.

Remarks by party members

Following the announcement, the APC National Working Committee leader in Delta, Eugene Odo, formally declared Mr Okowa winner of the primary election.

Mr Odo said the exercise was peaceful, transparent and credible, adding that party members conducted themselves responsibly throughout the process.

“Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is hereby declared winner, having scored the highest lawful votes cast in this peaceful and credible primary election,” he said.

Some party members who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria described the primary as orderly and largely violence-free across the district.

They commended party officials and security personnel for ensuring smooth coordination of the exercise in the various local government areas.

(NAN)