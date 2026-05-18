Thugs ambushed a returning officer following the conclusion of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primaries in Kaduna State, on Monday, heavily vandalising his vehicle.

The incident was reported after Sani Sa’adu posted images of the damaged vehicle—a red Toyota mini-car—on Facebook, which was subsequently shared by former Senator Shehu Sani.

According to reports, the thugs attacked the returning officer in the Rigachikun area shortly after he officially declared Shehu Sani the winner of the Rigachikun ward primary election.

He said several other people sustained injuries during the violent ambush.

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“The APC Vice Chairman for Rigasa and another party colleague, identified as Prince Abdurrasheed, were reportedly assaulted in a separate but related attack”, the Facebook user posted.

The APC held its senatorial primaries nationwide on Monday, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

APC primaries in Kaduna State are historically high-stakes and intensely competitive.

Control over the Kaduna Central seat often triggers fierce rivalries between different factions within the state chapter of the party.

The police spokesperson for the Kaduna State Command, Manir Hassan, could not be immediately reached for comment on the incident, as calls to his known phone number did not go through on Monday evening