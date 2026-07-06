The police have arrested four suspects allegedly attempting to extort a resident of Jega Local Government Area of Kebbi State of ₦30 million.

The suspects were identified as Muhammad Shafiu,21, Mansur Ibrahim, 21, Aliyu Umar, 25, and Muhammad Suleiman, 23.

According to a statement released by the police spokesperson in Kebbi, Bashir Usman, their arrests followed a complaint lodged by the victim, Aminu Garba.

Mr Garba reported receiving several anonymous, threatening phone calls demanding ₦30 million from him or he would be kidnapped.

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“Investigation revealed that the first, second, and third suspects procured a new SIM card and repeatedly called the victim.

“One of them disguised his voice to sound like a Fulani man in an attempt to instil fear and conceal his identity”, Mr Usman said

Police investigations later unmasked the fourth suspect, Muhammad Suleiman, as a family friend of the victim.

Mr Suleiman allegedly supplied the victim’s phone number and sensitive family details to the syndicate to facilitate the extortion and threats.

The police tracked down the suspects and arrested them in Gumbin Kure and Gamjeji villages in the Maiyama Local Government Area of the state.

Following the arrests, the Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Umar Hadejia, ordered a thorough investigation into the case and assured the public that the suspects would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Mr Hadejia reaffirmed the police command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across Kebbi State.

Meanwhile, the police urged residents to remain security-conscious and report any suspicious communications or activities.

Members of the public can reach the command via its emergency hotlines: 09039911876 and 07081074395, with the assurance that all information provided will be kept confidential.