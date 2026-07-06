Residents of Dutse, the Jigawa capital, have appealed for government support following a heavy downpour and windstorm that destroyed their homes and property.

Affected residents, speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, described the incident as one of the most destructive in recent times.

Maryam Hashim said strong winds accompanying the rainfall blew off parts of her roof and damaged her fence. “The rainstorm was intense; before we realised it, part of our roof was gone, and sections of our fence had collapsed. We are still coming to terms with the extent of the damage,” she said.

Abdulkahar Lawal reported that the storm destroyed his entrance gate and damaged his garden. “I was shocked to find my gate badly damaged after the rain. Several plants I had spent years nurturing were also destroyed,” he said.

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For Tukur Malami, a resident of the Yalwawa area, the experience was devastating. He had spent nearly 15 years building his house; although it was not yet completed, the family had moved in due to high rental costs. “Neighbours have accommodated us for two days, yet we have no idea how to begin again,” he said. Mr Malami appealed to the government for urgent aid, noting the difficulty of housing his two wives and six children in a neighbour’s home.

Another resident, Muhammad Bello, described the event as devastating, noting that several houses in the Yalwawa area were damaged and many residents lost household items.

Hassan Sani advised homeowners to inspect their roofs, gates, and fences regularly to minimise damage during heavy rainfall. He also urged residents to secure loose roofing sheets and trim trees near their homes. Residents expressed growing concern over recurring storm damage, highlighting the urgent need for better structural maintenance and preparedness during the rainy season.