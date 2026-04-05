On the surface, the decision by the senator representing Sokoto East Senatorial District, Ibrahim Lamido, to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be a protest against worsening insecurity in his constituency.

However, party insiders and political observers say the move is also shaped by an internal struggle within the party in Sokoto State.

While Mr Lamido has publicly cited the federal government’s “inadequate response” to banditry in Sabon Birni, Isa and Rabah as his primary grievance, sources familiar with the state’s political dynamics say the planned exit follows a prolonged rift with the state APC leadership.

The security argument

Sokoto East has in recent months witnessed recurring attacks by armed groups, resulting in killings, kidnappings and displacement.

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The senator’s frustration has grown amid what he described as insufficient government action.

Framing his position around insecurity resonates with communities in Sokoto and across other parts of the North-west, where banditry remains a major concern.

Internal friction within APC

However, the security narrative tells only part of the story.

Since the 2023 elections, the APC structure in Sokoto has remained under the strong influence of former governor Aliyu Wamakko, according to party sources.

Multiple sources said Mr Lamido has been involved in a prolonged disagreement with key figures in the state party hierarchy, particularly over control of political structures in Sokoto East.

The tensions reflect a broader contest for influence within the party, as competing blocs seek to consolidate control ahead of future elections.

Insiders describe the situation as part of a power configuration linked to the Wamakko and Governor Ahmed Aliyu camp, which dominates decision-making within the state chapter.

APC response

The APC leadership in Sokoto rejected Mr Lamido’s claims, describing them as politically motivated.

The state party chairman, Isa Achida, dismissed the senator’s reference to insecurity as a “moral smokescreen.”

According to him and other party officials, including Publicity Secretary Muhammad Umar, the disagreement is rooted in influence over local party structures.

Mr Achida suggested the senator’s move is driven by political survival, citing uncertainty over securing the party’s ticket in 2027.

ADC link and political realignment

Although Mr Lamido has not formally announced his next political platform, there are indications he may align with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Some of his close allies have recently left the APC and are already associated with the party.

Sources said the senator’s loyalists have begun organising an alternative structure, suggesting early signs of a broader realignment.

Analysts say the development could position the ADC as a potential third force in Sokoto politics, alongside the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Analysis

Mr Lamido’s planned exit reveals both governance concerns and shifting political alignments in Sokoto State.

His stance on insecurity provides a public basis for the move, particularly in communities affected by banditry.

At the same time, the internal contest for control within the APC appears to have narrowed his political space.

The movement of his allies also points to efforts to build an alternative political base outside the dominant parties.

What comes next

Mr Lamido said he is continuing consultations with supporters and political associates, and observers say a formal defection could occur in the coming weeks.

A formal defection by Mr Lamido could further reshape political alignments in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.