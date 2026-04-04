The Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Caucus has called for the emergence of a consensus governorship candidate from the Kwara North Senatorial District.

Addressing journalists on Saturday at the NUJ Press Centre in Ilorin, the caucus who spoke through James Ayeni, urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to immediately begin the process of selecting party candidates to avoid internal wranglings ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The elders warned that delays in setting guidelines for the selection of candidates could fuel unhealthy rivalry and arm-twisting tactics among aspirants already jostling for the APC ticket.

They specifically advocated for a consensus arrangement, stressing that it would preserve party unity and ensure a smooth primary process in line with the elections timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC).

While renewing their push for power rotation, the caucus insisted that equity and fairness require that the next governor of Kwara State emerge from Kwara North Senatorial District.

According to the group, Kwara Central would have held the governorship for 20 years by 2027, while Kwara South would have governed for eight years, leaving Kwara North yet to produce a governor in the current democratic dispensation.

“It is in the interest of justice, equity and fairness that the next governor should come from Kwara North,” the caucus declared.

The elders also cited the district’s consistent electoral support for the APC, noting that Kwara North delivered strong votes for the party in the 2015, 2019 and 2023 elections, even in contests where candidates emerged from other districts.

The group also urged party leadership to involve critical stakeholders in the selection process to ensure the emergence of a widely accepted candidate.

On security, the elders commended both President.Bola Tinubu and the Kwara State government for ongoing efforts to address insecurity, while sympathizing with victims of bandit attacks.

They reaffirmed their support for the administration’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” and pledged continued loyalty to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.