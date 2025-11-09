The Kaduna State Government says it will recruit an additional 9,000 health personnel in the next five years.

The State Commissioner for Information, Ahmed Maiyaki, disclosed on Sunday in Kaduna at a one-day Media Engagement Meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it was organised by the Kaduna Contributory Health Insurance Authority (KADCHMA), in collaboration with a health NGO, ‘Lafiya: UK-Nigeria Partnership for a Healthier Future’.

Mr Maiyaki said, “Governor Uba Sani recently gave the approval for the immediate recruitment of 1,800 health workers under various categories.

“This no-mean-feat will be replicated in the next five years, with a view to bolstering the state’s health workforce.”

Mr Maiyaki further maintained that Mr Sani has put the health sector on the front burner from 2023 to date.

“He has made health not as a priority but as a right for all the citizens of the state.

“He is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the realisation of this invaluable objective.

“Universal health coverage is key to the Sani-led administration, and he has ensured the health sector’s budget is well above the national average of 15 per cent.”

According to the commissioner, Mr Sani had also massively improved the health workers’ salaries, hence attracting more health personnel to the state.

Mr Maiyaki said, “Doctors and other health workers are now rushing back to the state’s health sector.

“Kaduna State is leading the nineteen Northern States in this direction.”

The commissioner charged journalists in the state to work tirelessly to facilitate health-seeking behaviours by the residents of the state.

