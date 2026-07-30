Former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Sardaunan Sokoto, Abubakar Alhaji, is dead.

The elder statesman died on Thursday morning at Alliance Hospital, Abuja, where he had been receiving treatment for several weeks after being transferred from the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto.

The Ya’u Dogon-Daji, who is also a relative of the deceased, confirmed the development to Daily Trust, saying that the deceased had been ill for almost a month before his last moment.

Mr Dogon-Daji said the deceased was first admitted at Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) in Sokoto before he was transferred to Alliance Hospital in Abuja, where he eventually died.

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He confirmed that he was 94 years old.

Funeral prayer

The funeral prayer for the late diplomat will reportedly take place at the Sultan Bello Mosque in Sokoto at approximately 4:00 p.m., followed by his interment at the royal cemetery, according to Mr Dogon Daji.

Until his passing, the late statesman held the traditional title of Sardaunan Sokoto—a title historically associated with the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Ahmadu Bello, who was assassinated in January 1966.

Career in public service, diplomacy

The late diplomat began his career in the Nigerian Civil Service in 1964, steadily advancing through the ranks of the Federal Ministry of Finance. He served in several key roles, including Principal Assistant Secretary, Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Trade, and later Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance.

During his tenure at the Finance Ministry, he played a crucial role in managing Nigeria’s external debt and served on the negotiating team for the Lomé II Convention.

In 1988, the military administration of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida appointed him Minister of State for Budget and Planning. He went on to serve as the Minister of Finance from 1990 to 1991.

In the mid-1990s, he was appointed Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, representing the nation’s diplomatic interests in London. Beyond his federal contributions, he also served as Special Adviser on Economic Affairs to the state governments of Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara.

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