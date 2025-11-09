Fresh concerns have emerged over player safety in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after Barau FC midfielder, Nana Abraham, was allegedly stabbed in the neck by a pitch invader during his team’s away match against Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Saturday.

The shocking incident occurred moments after Barau FC scored a 69th-minute equaliser in the tense encounter.

The match, which eventually ended in a 1–1 draw, was briefly halted as security personnel rushed to restrain the attacker and attend to the injured player.

In a chat with TheCable, Barau FC’s Director of Media Operations, Ahmad Gwale, confirmed the assault, saying it was carried out by “one person from the Katsina United bench or one of their fans.”

“One person from the Katsina United bench or one of their fans invaded the pitch and struck Abraham on the neck,” Mr Gwale was quoted as saying.

He added that the assailant appeared to be armed with “something like a sharp object.”

Images circulating on social media showed Abraham bleeding heavily from the neck while receiving emergency medical attention on the pitch.

He was later substituted and taken to a nearby hospital, where he is said to be responding to treatment.

“The match was temporarily halted after the attack, but resumed shortly with the assaulted player substituted,” Mr Gwale added. “The injured player is currently receiving medical treatment.”

A worrying pattern of assaults

This latest act of violence is not an isolated incident. It follows several similar episodes that have marred the 2025/26 NPFL season, raising serious concerns about the effectiveness of crowd control and stadium safety.

In October, the NPFL handed down heavy sanctions to Kano Pillars after fans invaded the Sani Abacha Stadium pitch during a Matchday 8 clash against Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC).

The violent scenes erupted moments after 3SC scored a dramatic 94th-minute equaliser.

Several match officials and away team players were assaulted in the chaos, prompting the league to impose a ₦9.5 million fine, deduct three points and three goals from Pillars’ record, while also banning the team from their Sani Abacha Stadium home ground for at least 10 home matches.

In an October decision signed by NPFL’s Chief Operating Officer Davidson Owumi, the league management vowed to maintain “a zero-tolerance policy for violence,” warning that any future infractions would attract even stiffer penalties.

“We will invoke the rules wherever and whenever required to keep bad behaviour of fans, players and officials out of the league,” Mr Owumi said in the statement released on October 13.

That statement, now more relevant than ever, underscores the NPFL’s ongoing struggle to translate disciplinary pronouncements into consistent deterrence. Despite multiple sanctions, violence has persisted at alarming levels.

A season of rising violence

Before the Katsina incident, another alarming case was reported in April when Plateau United striker Vincent Temitope was allegedly stabbed in the neck by a Nasarawa United supporter following a 3–2 defeat at the Lafia City Stadium.

The Punch newspaper reported that a Jos-based on-air personality, Rhairom Zamora of Jay FM, was the first to share a video of the incident, describing it as “disturbing scenes after the match in Lafia.”

“Vincent Temitope was reportedly injured by Nasarawa United fans after the game. Absolutely unacceptable — player safety must be a priority,” Ms Zamora posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In another post, she added: “Another video has surfaced, an eyewitness speaking in Hausa said Nasarawa United fans allegedly attempted to kill Vincent Temitope with a knife.”

These recurring cases have triggered renewed calls for the NPFL to rethink its approach to matchday security and disciplinary enforcement.

League under scrutiny

A top NPFL source told PREMIUM TIMES that the league secretariat was awaiting the official match report before deciding any disciplinary measures on the Katsina incident.

Meanwhile, football observers have urged the league to move beyond financial penalties toward comprehensive reforms that prioritise player and referee protection.

A sports lawyer and commentator, Femi Agboola, said the repeated assaults show that “violence in the NPFL is no longer a coincidence — it is a systemic failure of accountability.”

“Without quick and firm sanctions, clubs will continue to overlook fan behaviour. It’s not enough to fine teams; individuals responsible for these crimes must be prosecuted,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

As pressure mounts on the NPFL to take decisive action, Mr Owumi’s earlier warning about zero tolerance for violence in the NPFL is being put to the test again.