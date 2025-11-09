The Kebbi State Government on Sunday announced the safe rescue of the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Samaila Muhammad-Bagudu, from bandits’ captivity.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Yakubu Tafida, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi.

Mr Tafida said that the lawmaker was rescued through a joint operation by security forces after days in captivity.

He described the development as a reflection of the government’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of its citizens.

“The government is relieved to confirm that Hon. Samaila is in good health and high spirits.

“He is also receiving all necessary support and care,” he said.

Mr Tafida commended the joint security forces for their tireless efforts in ensuring the success of the rescue operation.

He assured that the government would continue to work closely with security agencies to tackle banditry and other forms of insecurity in the state.

“The Kebbi Government will leave no stone unturned in its efforts to create a safe and secure environment for all citizens and residents of the state,” Mr Tafida added.

The SSG appealed to residents to continue supporting the efforts of security agencies by remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious movements to the authorities.

NAN recalls that the deputy speaker was abducted on Friday, 31 October, at about 8:20 p.m., when a gang of armed men stormed Bagudo town and kidnapped him.

The lawmaker was seized shortly after observing the early night Islamic prayer (Isha’i) while he was on his way home.

(NAN)