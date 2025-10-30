The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called on the Kebbi State Government to arrest and prosecute all those involved in the alleged attacks and killing of some pastoralists in the state.

Its National Secretary, Bello Aliyu-Gotomo, who made the call in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, noted that allowing impunity to continue and people taking laws into their hands would only complicate the security situation in the state.

“The National Headquarters of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) condemns the unwarranted attacks and killing of some innocent pastoralists in some parts of Kebbi recently.

“The alleged dastardly act simply shows a well-organised campaign to displace pastoralists from their abodes in some parts of Kebbi.

“MACBAN commends the Kebbi government for the prompt visit to the affected areas and called on the state authority to arrest and prosecute all those involved,” Mr Aliyu-Gotomo advocated.

The secretary decried that the alleged attacks on pastoralists would make livestock and crop production extremely difficult, adding that the harassment by bandits and other non-state actors constituted a serious threat to the agric sector.

Mr Aliyu-Gotomo said that the association is concerned that allowing “lawlessness to rein in the rural areas will have an unpleasant consequences on agriculture and livestock production in the country.”

In a related development, the Miyetti Allah leader commended Governor Umar Bago of Niger, for taking prompt action to stop violence in the state.

He emphasised the need for enhanced synergy between the federal and state governments in curbing insecurity in all the nooks and crannies of the country, especially in rural communities.

