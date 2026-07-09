At least seven people have died, and 53 others have been injured following a severe windstorm in Jigawa State.

The tragedy was confirmed on Wednesday by Hannafi Fagam, executive secretary of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), to reporters.

According to the SEMA boss, the disaster affected 5,403 households across 120 communities in 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The affected areas include Dutse, Miga, Gwaram, Birnin Kudu, Ringim, Kiyawa, Babura, Kiri-Kasamma, Buji, Kaugama, Gumel, Gagarawa, and Sule-Tankarkar.

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Mr Fagam disclosed that four deaths were recorded in Dutse LGA, while Miga, Ringim, and Sule-Tankarkar LGAs recorded one fatality each.

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He said the windstorm also wreaked havoc on critical public infrastructure, destroying more than 47 primary and secondary schools, three hospitals, and two police stations, as well as numerous private properties.

Mr Fagam disclosed that the state government has approved emergency funds to provide immediate intervention and relief support to victims across the affected areas.

Describing the incident as a natural disaster, the official appealed to international donor agencies, national organisations, and the general public to intervene and support the ongoing relief efforts for the victims.