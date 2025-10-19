The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State on Saturday received a major boost as several serving and former lawmakers defected to the ruling party.

Governor Uba Sani, who received the defectors at a rally held at the Murtala Mohammed Square, described the development as a strong vote of confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This is more than a political shift; it’s a reaffirmation of our shared vision for a stronger, united Nigeria,” the governor said.

Among those who joined the APC are House of Representatives members Amos Magaji (Jaba/Zango Kataf), Donatus Matthew (Kaura), Sadiq Ango-Abdullahi (Sabon Gari), Aliyu Abdullahi (Ikara/Kubau), Abdulkarim Kero (Kaduna South), and Hussaini Jalo (Igabi).

Others include Kaduna State House of Assembly members Shehu Nulge (Magajin Gari), Stingo Danlami (Kajuru), Ali Kalat (Jema’a), Henry Mahra (Jaba), Kantiok Emmanuel (Zonkwa), and Kambai Samuel (Zango Kataf).

The governor assured the new members of full inclusion within the party structure.

“In the APC, every member counts. Together, we’ll keep advancing the interests of our people,” he said.

The event was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda; Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas; and other top party officials.

Mr Sani also recalled that former Governor Ramalan Yero and three former senators, Shehu Sani, Danjuma Laah, and Suleiman Hunkuyi, had earlier joined the APC, describing the trend as evidence of the party’s growing influence in the state.

“Together, we’ll continue to build a peaceful, inclusive, and progressive Kaduna State,” he added.

What people are saying

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES after the event, Hadiza Sambo, who attended the rally, described the defections as “a sign that Kaduna is moving in one direction for development.”

“When leaders unite under one vision, it becomes easier to deliver real progress to the people,” she said.

Mustapha Umar, a youth leader from Igabi Local Government Area, said the new entrants will add strength and experience to the ruling party.

“These are respected representatives. Their decision to join APC means the people they represent also believe in the direction Kaduna is heading.

Also, Sabitu Mohammed, a former councillor from Kaduna South, applauded the governor’s leadership style, saying it is “drawing both old and new politicians together for a common cause.”

However, Kabiru Aliyu, a political analyst, cautioned against the danger of one-party dominance.

“While this is a victory for the APC, democracy thrives on strong opposition. Without it, accountability could weaken,” he warned.