Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has approved a 50 per cent slash in fees for the processing of Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) and other land-related documents.

Chiwetalu Nwatu, the managing director and chief executive officer of the Enugu State Geographic Information System (ENGIS), disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Enugu.

Mr Nwatu said the move was to empower landowners, encourage investment, and ensure every property in Enugu State has legitimate documentation.

He described the action as part of the Mbah administration’s people-oriented and investment-friendly reform agenda.

According to him, the discount window will run for 45 days, beginning from 15 October, during which landowners and investors can process their C of O and other title documents at about half of the usual cost.

He explained that the policy was introduced to make property ownership more accessible to all, especially unregistered landowners, low-income earners, and the poor, who have long been unable to afford the costs of documentation.

“Governor Mbah believes every resident deserves a legitimate and secure claim to their land. This initiative reflects his commitment to inclusivity and economic empowerment,” Mr Nwatu stated.

Reassuring applicants of improved efficiency, Mr Nwatu noted that under the current administration, Certificates of Occupancy were now processed within 48 hours to 72 hours, attributing the success to the full digitisation of land processing, search, and related services in the state.

He said the automation had made it easier, faster, and more transparent for people to apply for and obtain their land titles without unnecessary delays.

“Beyond affordability, the policy also aims to boost land documentation compliance, promote transparency, and block revenue leakages in land transactions — a problem that has plagued the system for years.

“Residents are therefore encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time opportunity by visiting ENGIS office to process their documents,” he added.

He added that, “By easing access to vital land titles, the government not only strengthens property rights but also positions Enugu for rapid urban renewal and sustainable economic growth.

“This 50 per cent average reduction underscores the governor’s unwavering resolve to remove barriers, stimulate investment confidence, and promote prosperity for all.”

(NAN)