Barely five days after South Africa snatched the final automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup ahead of Nigeria on the last day of the qualifiers, the football rivalry between both nations is set for another chapter — this time on the club stage.

Remo Stars will host South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round tie, as both sides chase an early advantage in their quest for continental progress.

The usually serene city of Abeokuta will host a clash loaded with ambition and subtext.

This is more than just another continental fixture. It’s a meeting of two clubs standing at a crossroads; one chasing a long-awaited group stage breakthrough, the other seeking to reaffirm its dominance after bruising setbacks.

A Sky Blue mission: Remo Stars’ Continental reckoning

Remo Stars arrive carrying both the weight of expectation and the urgency of a team searching for rhythm. Their domestic form this season has been a far cry from the confident, ruthless football that saw them storm to a historic first Nigeria Premier Football League title last term, seven points clear of their closest rivals.

Their 3–1 defeat to Katsina United in their last league outing marked their third loss in four matches. A concerning dip in form has dropped the Sky Blue Stars to 12th on the table with 10 points, albeit with a game in hand.

Yet, if their domestic campaign has stuttered, their continental ambition has quietly gathered momentum. Since debuting in the 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup, where they famously held AS FAR to a goalless draw in Rabat before a narrow home defeat, the Ikenne-based club have earned their stripes against North and West African opponents.

That experience showed in the first preliminary round, where they dismantled US Zilimadjou of Comoros 5–0 on aggregate. Now in their fourth continental campaign, Remo Stars are staring down their biggest challenge yet: securing a maiden Champions League group-stage berth.

Sundowns: The weight of expectation

Mamelodi Sundowns have long carried the tag of Africa’s modern powerhouse. Since lifting their lone CAF Champions League trophy in 2016 after defeating Zamalek SC 3–1 on aggregate, they have consistently reached the latter stages, five semi-finals or finals in the last seven years, only to fall just short of reclaiming the crown.

Their heartbreaks remain fresh: last season’s final defeat to Pyramids FC, a semi-final exit against Espérance Sportive de Tunis, and earlier eliminations to Wydad AC, Al Ahly SC, and Atlético Petróleos de Luanda.

Under Portuguese tactician Miguel Cardozo, Sundowns have remained structurally sound and technically ambitious, but their start to the 2025/26 campaign has been anything but dominant.

They currently sit atop the South African Premier Division table, but only just. Six wins, three draws, and one defeat from ten games have left them vulnerable, with Sekhukhune United just a point behind with a game in hand and Orlando Pirates lurking six points adrift but with three matches to spare.

Their local cup form hasn’t offered relief either: a last-16 exit in the Carling Knockout Cup to Marumo Gallants on penalties and a semi-final defeat to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8.

Injury clouds and tactical edge

Sundowns’ travelling contingent to Nigeria is notably depleted. Thapelo Morena is out after picking up an injury during Bafana Bafana’s 3–0 World Cup qualifying win over the Rwanda national football team. Striker Iqraam Rayners is unavailable for medical reasons, while captain Themba Zwane remains a long-term absentee.

Still, their squad remains star-studded, with several internationals, including Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, and Teboho Mokoena, fresh off national team duty.

Head coach Miguel Cardozo has been quick to downplay the injury disruptions while stressing the team’s meticulous preparation.

“It’s true that several of our players recently played two international matches, but we travelled early to give them recovery time,” Cardozo told the press.

“Yesterday (Friday), before departing from South Africa, we had a training session to prepare for the match. From now on, we’re just trying to adapt to the local conditions, the stadium, the weather, and ensure the players are in the best possible condition to play a good game.”

On the criticism surrounding his team’s pragmatic approach, the Portuguese was assertive.

“I think the people who speak about that know the performances this team has produced recently and how last season ended, breaking all records in South African football. That speaks louder than whatever anyone might say.”

But he also acknowledged the danger of underestimating their Nigerian hosts.

“If we come here thinking that our status, our past, or the fact that we were finalists last year will count for anything once we’re on the pitch, we’re making a big mistake.

“We’ve come here to play the first of two matches, both of which will be difficult. If we want to play Champions League football seriously, we must approach these matches with great seriousness. Otherwise, the story of the underdog can happen anywhere in Africa.”

Historical undercurrents and the bigger picture

This tie taps into a rich vein of Nigeria–South Africa football rivalry on the continental stage. Both nations boast two CAF Champions League titles each. Enyimba FC remain Nigeria’s most successful club side with back-to-back triumphs in 2003 and 2004, while Orlando Pirates (1995) and Sundowns (2016) have flown the South African flag to glory.

For Remo Stars, who have steadily grown from domestic challengers to continental aspirants, this is an opportunity to make history. For Sundowns, it’s a statement mission: to reassert themselves as the team to beat on the continent.

What’s next

The return leg is scheduled for 26 October at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. Should the tie remain level after both legs, the away goals rule will apply before a penalty shootout if necessary.

With contrasting trajectories but similar motivations, this match in Abeokuta has all the ingredients of a fiercely contested battle, where ambition, experience, and redemption collide under the bright Nigerian night.