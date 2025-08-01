President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Saddiq Kaita, a retired air vice marshall, as the new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Bayero University, Kano.

Mr Kaita replaces Nasiru Gawuna, who also serves as the Federal Housing Authority’s (FHA) chairman.

The president made the change to enable Mr Gawuna to concentrate on his position at the FHA.

Before retiring from the Nigerian Air Force, Mr Kaita was Director of Strategy at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation.

He is known for his contributions to training and standardisation within the Air Force.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)