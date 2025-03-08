Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has expelled 62 students and rusticated 17 others for alleged examination malpractice.

The university said the decision was in line with its General Examinations and Academic Regulations (GEAR).

According to the university’s weekly bulletin, the decision was made during the Senate’s 421st meeting on Wednesday, 26 February.

“The Senate at its 421st meeting held on Wednesday, 26th February, 2025, approved the expulsion of 62 students for allegedly being involved in examination misconduct in accordance with General Examinations and Academic Regulations (GEAR),” the bulletin stated.

The university’s Senate also exonerated five students, and issued warnings to 29 others, and deferred the cases of three candidates.

