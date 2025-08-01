One week after Kolade Alabi, the immediate past chairman of the Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), announced key changes in some locations, the name change is still buzzing.

Last Friday, Mr Alabi announced the renaming of several streets within the council and inaugurated community-focused projects.

Ilaje Road was renamed King Sunny Ade Road, while Bariga Road is now Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way.

He also announced that Community Road in the Akoka area has been renamed Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Road.

Additionally, he announced the renaming of Ajidagan Street to Olamide Adedeji (Baddo) Street, and the well-known Charly Boy Bus Stop to (Olamide) Baddo Bus Stop.

Other streets affected by the renaming exercise include Ifeanyi Street, now Abolore Akande (9ice) Street and Ayodele Street in the Ladi-Lak area to Tony Tetuila Street.

In honour of the England and Arsenal footballer, Ilojo Crescent in Obanikoro was also renamed Bukayo Saka Street.

Explaining the rationale behind the renaming, the LCDA Chairman stated that these projects were designed to improve the council area’s infrastructure, education, and emergency response services. He also emphasised that the renaming was a way to honour local heroes and to inspire the community.

Rejection

In an unexpected turn of events, the residents of Ilaje community in the Bariga area of Lagos State have kicked against the renaming of Ilaje Street after the music legend, King Sunny Ade.

According to Punch, protesters from the Ilaje community took to the streets on Wednesday, expressing their deep sense of loss, accusing the local council authority of attempting to erase its historical identity, and demanding a reversal of the name change.

The report states that the protesters argued that the council’s decision undermined their people’s cultural and historical heritage and severed their emotional ties to it.

The report quoted Raphael Irowainu, the President General of Egbe Omo Ilaje Worldwide, as saying the residents felt betrayed by the renaming, which they saw as a “calculated attempt to decimate” the Ilaje people in Lagos State.

“It was a calculated attempt by the political elites and some Yoruba ethnic groups to erase the historical and cultural involvement of the Ilaje people in the creation of Lagos State.

“The Bariga community was founded in 1948 by our great-grandfathers. The entire place was like a forest. They were the ones who made the road before the state government took over later,” Mr Irowainu said.

Mr Irowainu alleged a pattern of targeted and deliberate marginalisation of his people in the state.

Calculated events

He accused the Lagos State Government of conniving with some individuals to demolish parts of Ilaje in Oworonshoki, describing the actions as calculated events to erase and decimate the Ilaje people.

Questioning the rationale behind honouring King Sunny Ade in an Ilaje territory.

“They now want to rename Ilaje Street to King Sunny Ade Street, when we have Ondo Street in Ebute Meta. Why not rename that one if they truly want to honour him? This is a war against the Ilaje people,” he said

The President General further disclosed that the community had already filed a petition against the decision, arguing that the LCDA lacks constitutional authority to rename streets.

“If it requires going through legal means, we will do it. Even the so-called LCDA is illegal.

“The constitution only recognises 20 local governments—not LCDAs. It’s only the local governments that have the power to rename streets, and even there must be consultation with the affected communities,” he insisted.

The former council chairperson, who initiated the renaming, had defended the decision, saying it was meant to celebrate individuals who had brought global recognition to Bariga.

“As an administration, we took our time to reflect on a number of our people who have put the name of our local council out on the global map through their respective God-given talents and crafts,” Mr David had stated.

Meanwhile, KSA is yet to react to the renaming of Ilaje Road after him. He has also kept mum about the rejection by the residents of the Ilaje community.

Charly Boy

Shortly after the streets were renamed, veteran musician and actor Charles Oputa, famously known as Charly Boy, accused the Lagos State Government of giving in to fear.

In a post on his Instagram page, the actor and singer reminded the authorities that the bus stop carries a legacy.

He wrote: “You can rename a place, but you can’t rename a legacy. You can replace the signboard, but you can’t erase the spirit. And you definitely can’t silence a voice that shook your tables for decades!

“This is not just about a bus stop. This is about fear. Fear of a boy who refused to bow. Fear of a man who challenged the oppressors. Fear of a man who didn’t beg the system to be accepted.”

In a follow-up interview on Channels Television’s ‘The Morning Brief’ on Tuesday, the Area Fada, as he is widely known, described the government’s action as “a little silly”, noting that there are more important issues to be addressed.

“I don’t like to talk about all that I have done, but you know I tried for my community while I was there. I think it was what I have done to people in the past, and they decided to name it (the bustop) after me, and that’s a cool idea.

“That’s how it all started. They named the bus stop after me around 1991 or 1992, after my song in 1990, which was a hit back in the day,” he said.