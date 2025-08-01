The US Government Exchange Alumni Association of Nigeria (USGEAAN) has elected Kelechi ‘Princess Oghene’ Oghene, a Nigerian entrepreneur and fashion executive, as its new Public Relations Secretary.

Established in 2017 by the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, USGEAAN is an umbrella organisation that unites alums from over twenty US Government exchange programmes.

These programmes include the Regional Leadership Centre of the Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI), the International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP), the Mandela Washington Fellowship, the Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative and the Hubert Humphrey Fellowship Programme.

Others are the Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistantship, Fulbright Science and Technology, the Eisenhower Fellowship, TechWomen, Fulbright Junior Scholar Development Programme, Fortune 500 Women, and the Study of the US Institutes (SUSI).

The association also represents Young African Leadership in Innovations in Science and Technology, the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, the Global Sports Mentoring Programme, the IOWA International Writers Programme, OneBeat, the Pan-African Youth Leadership Programme, the Teaching Excellence and Achievement Programme (TEA), and the YALI Network.

USGEAAN offers alumni a platform to collaborate, create impact within local communities, and foster synergy with the US Mission in Nigeria.

Election

The election of Ms Oghene, founder of GMYT Academy, a Lagos-based fashion institution, was announced in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

The Industrial Relations and Personnel Management graduate from Lagos State University (LASU) said she would bring to her new role a legacy of excellence, demonstrated leadership, and broad influence across the fields of fashion, business, education, and strategic communication.

The alumna of the University of the Arts London, College of Fashion pledged to redefine alum engagement through legacy-building, increased visibility, and strategic impact, marking what she described as a landmark moment for the association on a global scale.

The Harvard Business School alumna said, “With my victory as Publicity Secretary, I will foster the relationship between Nigeria and the US, ensuring a good relationship with the Nigerian community, promoting a good relationship with members, and channelling the association’s benefits and rewards appropriately.

“Our mission is to elevate the Nigerian community and impact them in the US by making strong relationships with the US government. We are a generational voice that has built institutions, empowered over 12,000 youth and women, and elevated platforms across Africa and beyond.”

Purposeful

Additionally, Ms Oghene, who earned a certification in Global Business Strategy from the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS), stated that her victory transcended politics; it was purposeful.

She emphasised that her campaign strategy resonated deeply with the alumni, winning their trust through an explicit promise to deliver value-driven visibility, sustained engagement, and world-class public relations communication.

“A track record of media excellence, brand storytelling, and diplomatic coordination backs us. We run a campaign rooted in results not rhetoric, as we are connected through facts, not fiction,” said Princess Oghene, who was awarded an honorary doctorate from Prowess University Delaware at the Africa’s Under 40 CEO Awards and Summit.

Furthermore, she stressed that she would bring credibility, capability, and creativity to the alum association at a time when communication serves as currency and brand positioning holds significant power.