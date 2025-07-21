Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State, says he is currently at home under observation regarding his health, just to make sure everything is fine after he was involved in a road accident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Governor’s vehicle reportedly had a head-on collision with a Golf car on the Daura-Katsina road Sunday evening.

The governor, together with his Chief of Staff, Abdulkadir Mamman-Nasir, and one other person , were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Daura, and later moved to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, where they were treated.

His Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, said in a statement on Monday that the governor expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for their concerns and fervent prayers.

He quoted Governor Radda as saying in a short live video that he was at his residence after undergoing preliminary observations.

“Bismillahir Rahmanir Rahim. Dear brothers and sisters of Katsina State and beyond, we are deeply grateful for all your prayers and concerns.

“By the will of Allah, we were tested with a car accident—but Alhamdulillah, we came out safe and unharmed,” Mr Radda said.

The governor also stated that he was currently under observation regarding his health, adding, “this is ust to make sure that everything is fine, and by His Grace, I am doing well.

“I’m pleased to confirm that I remain in good health and high spirits. Once again, thank you for your heartfelt prayers.”

Meanwhile, Mr Kaula-Mohammed had earlier said in another statement that Mr Radda was on Sunday involved in a minor accident along Daura-Katsina road, however, with no serious injuries.

He disclosed in Katsina on Monday. that the accident occurred while the governor was carrying out his official duties in service to the people of Katsina State.

