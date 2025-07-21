The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Katsina State chapter, has threatened to strike over a purported federal government circular on salary adjustments for medical and dental practitioners in Nigeria.

This was contained in a communique signed by Muhammadu Sani-Abubakar and Yahaya Salisu-Sodangi, the state NMA Chairman and Secretary, respectively and issued to reporters on Sunday in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communique followed their State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held in the State on Saturday.

The NMA Katsina State branch expressed disappointment and unequivocal condemnation over the issue.

“It’s grossly inadequate, misleading and a flagrant violation of the spirit and letter of agreements reached during the collective bargaining process between NMA and the government of Nigeria.

“We hereby reject national salaries, incomes and wages commission’s (NSIWC) circular (SWC/S/04/S.218/III/646) dated 27 June 2025 on review of allowances for medical/dental officers in the Federal public service,” It said.

The association demands urgent government withdrawal action and fulfilment of all its demands.

“We cannot guarantee a non-disruption of health services if our demands are not met,” the association warned.

It expects the government to address their demands as outlined by the National Official Committee (NOC) on 2 July.

It also noted that the healthcare sector is on the brink due to unfulfilled promises and poor welfare for doctors.

The communique reads in part, “NMA condemns the circular purportedly issued to address the consequential adjustment of allowances under the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), for medical and dental practitioners in Nigeria.

“This is with the immense and urgent brain drain experienced across the nation and the debilitating effect of work burnout, our members are exposed to on a daily basis.

“The government ought to have improved the welfare, remuneration and social services that will boost the morale of the remaining doctors that have sacrificed to serve our dear fatherland.

“Instead, the silent and unfulfilled promises made by successive governments have pushed the healthcare sector to the brink.

“The biting economic crisis and reduction in purchasing power have made the income nothing to show for.”

The NMA noted that its members are dedicated and hardworking, and it is only right for the government to live up to its responsibilities of ensuring a healthier society.

It further said that with the expiration of the 21-day grace period, they are solidly behind the NOC stance and decisions to embark on strike.

“We hereby expect that attention will be given to our demands as earlier released by the NOC.

“We cannot guarantee non-disruption in the health services rendered to the Nigerian people at the expiration of such,” the communique stated. (NAN)

