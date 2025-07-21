Activities to formally flag off the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season will be flagged with an Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja.
In a letter of invitation to the clubs, the NPFL Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, stated that the AGM will be held on Monday, 28 July at the Abuja Continental Hotel (the Old Abuja Sheraton Hotel), while the arrival date for all participants is Sunday, 27 July.
Part of the agenda of the AGM will be the draw ceremony for the fixtures of the new season, slated to start on 22 August.
“In addition to the various reports that will be presented at the AGM, we are also going to conduct the framework for the fixtures of the new season”, Mr Owumi told NPFL Media.
Chairman of the Board, Gbenga Elegbeleye, will lead the meeting with the board members and the 20 clubs that played in the last season.
The four promoted clubs will be formally admitted to the NPFL, just as the four relegated clubs will attend their last meeting as part of the elite league.
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, is expected to declare the meeting open with several ex-international players in attendance to add colour to the draw event.
