A suspected bandit attack that residents said claimed the life of a prominent community member has sparked reprisal attacks in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The violence was recorded across Gora in Gorar Dansaka Ward, Gidan Barau in Na’alma Ward and Gidan Maga in Dayi Ward of the local government area at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Residents said seven people were injured, while movement on the Gora road was disrupted for several hours after angry youths mounted roadblocks.

The Dayi Ward councillor, Shafiu Isiaku, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the injured were receiving treatment in Dayi.

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Residents said the bandits stormed the area on Wednesday morning, rustled four or six cattle and killed Mr Nuhu, whom they described as a respected member of the community.

As the news of his death quickly spread across neighbouring communities, residents said people mobilised in search of the attackers, while some suspected informants were reportedly arrested.

The situation later spilled into reprisal attacks.

Residents also said rumours circulated that a man from Gidan Maga had been killed in Abuja after allegedly making provocative remarks about Mr Nuhu’s death.

However, Mr Isiaku said the reported death was false.

Another resident, Danlami, told PREMIUM TIMES he also heard the claim but could not confirm whether anyone had been killed in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the allegation.

As tension grew, youths from neighbouring communities converged on Gora.

Malam Nafiu, a resident, said they blocked the junction, preventing vehicles from passing.

“People came from different villages. They gathered in large numbers and blocked the junction, preventing vehicles from passing,” he said.

Residents also reported that some houses were burnt or damaged during the violence. PREMIUM TIMES has not independently verified the extent of the damage.

Security response

Residents said hundreds of motorists were stranded on the Gora road.

According to Malam Nafiu, the divisional police officer (DPO) tried to persuade the crowd to reopen the road, but the situation proved difficult to control.

Residents said soldiers were later deployed to reinforce security in the area.

Mr Danlami, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES from where injured victims were receiving treatment, said many of those hurt sustained machete wounds.

“We are at the hospital attending to our people,” he said, explaining that the emergency prevented him from speaking at length.

Mr Isiaku confirmed that seven people sustained injuries during the violence and are receiving treatment in Dayi.

No official casualty figure from the reprisal attacks had been released by the authorities at the time of filing this report.

Road reopened

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Nafiu again later on Wednesday, he said traffic had resumed on the road.

“Everything has been resolved now. The traffic has cleared, and people can pass again,” he said.

He added that soldiers were still in the area when they spoke.

Police yet to respond

PREMIUM TIMES placed multiple telephone calls to the spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command and also sent a WhatsApp message seeking official confirmation of the incident, casualty figures, arrests and the security response.

The police spokesperson had not responded as of the time this report was filed.