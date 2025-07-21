The Plateau State Government has expressed doubts in soldiers deployed to parts of the state and demanded their withdrawal. This follows last week’s killing of 27 farmers in a state that has witnessed the killing of hundreds of people this year, allegedly by armed herders.

In its statement, the Plateau government asked that the soldiers be replaced with Mobile Police Squads.

The military and the police are federally controlled in Nigeria by the president of the country.

The victims of the latest attack in Plateau, including men and women, were killed by gunmen in Bindi-Jebbu of the Tahoss community in Riyom Local Government Area.

Reacting to the development through a statement by the special adviser to the governor on peace and security, Chris Kwaja, the government also asked the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, a general, to set up a special board of inquiry to investigate the recurring attacks ‘focusing on the actions and inactions of the military personnel’ stationed in the areas.

The state government also requested that the federal government support subnational initiatives, such as Operation Rainbow, addressing insecurity.

“This change in approach is necessary to ensure a more effective and responsive security strategy that prioritises fighting against asymmetrical warfare, which the MOPOL is conversant with,” Mr Kwaja, a professor, wrote.

Investigation of officers

The government wondered how the 27 people were killed, despite the proximity of a military checkpoint, noting it made the tragic loss of life even more disturbing.

“The attack was avoidable, given the early warning signs and intelligence reports that indicated an imminent threat to lives,” the government said.

Therefore, it called for an investigation of the recurring attacks, focusing on the actions and inactions of the military personnel stationed in the areas.

It said it is imperative to investigate the circumstances surrounding these attacks, particularly the claim that the military personnel stationed nearby failed to intervene effectively despite having prior knowledge of the threat.

“The investigation should aim to provide clarity on the circumstances leading to the tragic loss of life and hold those responsible accountable, with specific focus on command responsibility relating to the conduct of officers of the STF, under whose Areas of Responsibility (AoR) that such dastardly acts continue to occur in the state,” the statement said.

“While we sympathise with the families of those affected, particularly those who lost their loved ones, we are calling on affected communities to remain vigilant at all times and uphold their responsibilities as law-abiding citizens,” he said.

Support for Operation Rainbow

The government also called for support of subnational security initiatives such as Operation Rainbow, a paramilitary organisation established in 2010.

The statement noted the effectiveness of such a framework, citing the Civilian Joint Task Forces mobilised and armed under the supervision of the military in the North East to fight Boko Haram insurgents.

“The people of Nigeria deserve a safe and secure environment, and it is the responsibility of the federal government to guarantee such a right to life, by taking full responsibility to protect,” it said.

