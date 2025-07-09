Five security personnel and a civilian lost their lives on Wednesday in a battle with bandits in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.
The personnel were participating in counter-operations by joint security forces responding to simultaneous attacks on Kadisau, Raudama, and Sabon Layi communities.
Nasir Mua’zu, Katsina State Commissioner for the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the the incident in a press release.
“We mourn the loss of heroes who paid the ultimate price in defending our communities. We lost three dedicated Police Mobile Force personnel: Inspector Suleiman Ibrahim, Inspector Bello Bala, and Corporal Mohammed Lawal, along with civilian Aliyu Sa’adu from Kadisau village.
“In Sabon Layi, two courageous soldiers made the supreme sacrifice, while Ya’u Aliyu sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment,” Mr Mu’azu revealed.
According to the commissioner, the confrontation unfolded after hundreds of heavily armed bandits launched their assault at approximately 5 p m.
Joint security forces, comprising the Police Mobile Force, the army, and Nigerian Air Force, swiftly mobilised, with reinforcements from Dandume and the Nigerian Air Force, to the affected areas.
Mr Mu’azu said the security forces repelled the attacks.
“After intense confrontations, our gallant security forces successfully repelled the attackers, forcing them to retreat,” Mr Mua’zu stated. He added that “30 of the criminals were neutralized through coordinated air strikes as they attempted to escape.”
Mr Mua’zu sent the state’s condolences to the bereaved families of the fallen heroes and the affected communities.
“Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and their families will receive full government support during this difficult time,” he said.
He emphasised Governor Dikko Radda’s administration’s “unwavering commitment to crush banditry and restore lasting peace to Katsina State.”
“We will not rest until every criminal element is eliminated from our territory,” he noted.
According to the commissioner, security operations are being intensified, with ongoing collaboration with federal security agencies.
He urged residents to remain vigilant and provide timely information to security agencies.
