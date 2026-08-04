The police have invited Moshood Jimoh, an assistant inspector general of police (AIG), for questioning over allegations arising from the investigation into a twin murder case in Lagos State. The police also asked social media activist Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), to substantiate the claims he has made publicly.

The police disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday by their spokesperson, Ani Iniedu, a chief superintendent of police (CSP), saying the criminal case at the centre of the controversy has already been investigated and is before a court of competent jurisdiction following legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

According to the police, the matter is “sub judice” and should be determined by the courts rather than through public campaigns or social media commentary.

“The Force will not try this case in the media, nor will it allow its outcome to be shaped by public campaigns or commentary seeking to prejudge the officers or parties involved,” the police spokesperson stated.

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PREMIUM TIMES understands that the controversy stemmed from the police investigation into the killing of youth leader Sheriff Salami in April 2023 and the killing of Ademola Akinloye, the son of an Ajiran traditional ruler, in August 2024.

Following the investigation, Hammed Akanbi, a businessman, was declared wanted, arrested by INTERPOL in Benin Republic in April, and repatriated to Nigeria to face prosecution.

VDM has publicly challenged the investigation, alleging that Mr Akanbi was wrongly implicated and that investigators manipulated evidence to portray him as the mastermind of the killings. He has also challenged Mr Jimoh to produce the original statements of certain suspects, arguing that they did not initially implicate Mr Akanbi.

Separately, Mr Akanbi’s legal team petitioned the Police Service Commission, accusing Mr Jimoh of abuse of office, criminal defamation, conducting a media trial and violating their client’s constitutional right to the presumption of innocence.

At the time the incident happened, Mr Jimoh was the Commissioner of Police in Lagos. He is now heading Zone 2, a police zonal command which oversees Lagos and Ogun states.

The police have denied the allegations, maintaining that the investigation followed due process, relied on witness testimonies and other evidence, and proceeded to prosecution after the DPP advised that charges be filed. However, the allegations against Mr Jimoh have not been established by any court or disciplinary authority.

The police said the AIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) had invited Mr Jimoh for questioning in connection with the allegations, while the FCID in Abuja, on 30 July, formally invited VDM to appear and substantiate the claims he has made in the public domain.

The police spokesperson said the separate invitations demonstrate the police’s commitment to investigating credible allegations of misconduct irrespective of an officer’s rank or a complainant’s public profile.

“These steps reflect the Force’s standing commitment to investigate all credible allegations of misconduct, regardless of the rank of the officer involved or the public profile of the complainant…,” he added.

The police reaffirmed that while Nigerians have the constitutional right to demand accountability from public institutions, allegations against officers must be investigated through established procedures, adding that any officer found culpable would be sanctioned in accordance with the law, while false allegations intended to damage reputations could attract legal action.

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“Allegations must be formally submitted, investigated, and objectively assessed,” the police spokesperson stated. “Any officer found culpable following investigation will face sanction in accordance with the law.”

“Equally, where allegations are established to be false and calculated to damage the reputation of an officer or the institution, the Force reserves the right to pursue appropriate legal remedies,” he added.

The police urged VDM to honour the invitation extended to him and allow both the administrative review and the criminal proceedings to run their lawful course.

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