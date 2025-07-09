Suspected bandits have killed about 13 people, including security operatives, and injured many others in a raid on three communities in the Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to reports from the area, the attacks occurred on Tuesday around 4 p.m. when a large number of heavily armed men rode on about 100 motorcycles into the area.

The bandits, who rode three on a bike, were believed to be from Zamfara State.

The three communities they raided were identified as Kumbashi, Bangi and Mongoro.

Those reportedly killed include a mobile police officer and two vigilantes.

A witness told journalists in Minna, that the armed men also blew off a communication mast in the area.

He added that the bandits were suspected to have carried out the attacks in reprisal for a recent deadly Nigerian Air Force raid on their hideouts.

When contacted, the local government chairman, Abbas Garba, confirmed the development, but said he could not confirm the casualty figure yet.

Mr Garbage said there was serious tension within the area due to the continued presence of the bandits.

The state police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached on phone as of the time of filing the report.

