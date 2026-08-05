For many years, Team Nigeria followed a familiar pattern at major international competitions.

Whenever the gold medals came, it was usually the women who led the way.

That trend was most evident at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, where all 11 of Nigeria’s gold medals were won by female athletes.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Nigerian women won six of the country’s nine gold medals, while the men claimed three. Interestingly, the Nigerian contingent had more men (51) than women (37).

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The same pattern had been visible at several other international competitions.

The story was similar at the 2023 African Games in Ghana. Although women made up less than half of Team Nigeria’s athletes, they won 35 of the country’s 47 gold medals and accounted for 71 of Nigeria’s 121 medals, which is almost 59 per cent of the total haul.

From athletics and weightlifting to wrestling and para powerlifting, Nigeria’s women consistently carried the nation’s medal hopes while the men often struggled to match their success.

Before Glasgow 2026

Unlike the Olympic Games, where Nigeria usually struggles for medals, the country has traditionally enjoyed greater success at the Commonwealth Games.

Before Glasgow 2026, Team Nigeria had won 269 medals across 15 Commonwealth Games editions.

More than 60 per cent of those medals came in the last three decades. Since Manchester 2002, and before Glasgow 2026, Nigeria had amassed 162 Commonwealth Games medals. Women contributed 90 of those medals, while the men won 72.

The gap was even wider in gold medals. Female athletes won 34 gold medals during that period compared to just 17 by the men.

There were exceptions. At Manchester 2002 and Melbourne 2006, the men finished with more gold medals than the women. However, from New Delhi 2010 onwards, the balance shifted heavily in favour of the women.

Athletes such as Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Odunayo Adekuoroye, Blessing Oborududu, Rafiatu Lawal, Folashade Oluwafemiayo and many others became Nigeria’s most reliable medal winners.

By the time Birmingham 2022 ended, every Nigerian gold medal had been won by a woman, although the country later lost the women’s 4x100m relay gold after Grace Nwokocha failed a doping test.

That long-established pattern changed in Glasgow.

When the Games ended, Team Nigeria finished seventh overall with 24 medals, which consisted of 10 gold, seven silver and seven bronze, which made the country emerge as Africa’s highest-ranked nation.

More importantly, the gold medals were evenly shared.

The men won five gold medals, the same number as the women.

It was one of the clearest signs that Nigerian sport is becoming more balanced.

Men answered the challenge

National Athletics Head Coach Solomon Aliyu believes the transformation was impossible to miss.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in Glasgow, Mr Aliyu said the performances reflected a team that had accepted greater responsibility.

“The results speak for themselves,” he said.

“One of the biggest highlights was our performance in the men’s 400 metres. We all know how long it has taken Nigeria to return to the top level in that event, and the performances we saw here were encouraging.”

His comments captured one of the defining stories of Glasgow.

For years, Nigeria struggled to produce male quarter-milers capable of consistently competing for major international medals.

Glasgow suggested those difficult years may finally be over.

Ogazi and Udo lead the revival

Samuel Ogazi became the face of that revival.

The 20-year-old stormed to victory in the men’s 400m final in 44.25 seconds to become the first Nigerian man to win the Commonwealth Games title in the event.

His success was backed by Edidiong Udo, who also reached the final on his Commonwealth Games debut, showing that Nigeria is once again building real depth in one of its traditional events.

Together, they revived hopes that Nigeria can once again compete with the world’s best over one lap.

Nathaniel rewrites history

Another unforgettable moment came through Ezekiel Nathaniel.

After finishing sixth in the men’s 400m hurdles at Birmingham 2022, Nathaniel returned to Glasgow a completely different athlete.

He produced a controlled and confident race to win gold in 48.47 seconds, becoming the first Nigerian man ever to win the Commonwealth Games title in the event.

He also became Nigeria’s first male medallist in the discipline since Kingsley Agbabokha won bronze at the 1966 Games.

His victory perfectly reflected one of Team Nigeria’s biggest themes in Glasgow—turning disappointment into success.

Enekwechi finally gets his reward

Few Nigerian athletes have shown as much consistency in recent years as Chukwuebuka Enekwechi.

After several years competing among the world’s leading shot putters, he finally earned the major title many believed he deserved.

His winning throw of 21.07 metres secured Nigeria’s first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal in the men’s shot put and rewarded years of hard work and persistence.

Sprint success returns

Nigeria’s men’s sprint programme also showed encouraging progress.

Udodi Onwuzurike improved from sixth place at Birmingham 2022 to win silver in the men’s 200m after running a season’s best 20.09 seconds.

Kayinsola Ajayi ended Nigeria’s 20-year wait for a Commonwealth Games medal in the men’s 100m by winning bronze.

The relay quartet of Favour Ashe, Kayinsola Ajayi, Nicholas Fakorede and Udodi Onwuzurike also reached the podium in the men’s 4x100m relay.

They clocked a season’s best 38.12 seconds to finish third. The team was briefly promoted to silver after Canada’s initial disqualification, before the decision was overturned following a successful appeal. Even so, the bronze medal represented another important step forward for Nigerian men’s sprinting.

Beyond athletics, Rilwan Idris also made his Commonwealth Games debut memorable by winning gold in para powerlifting, ensuring the men also contributed significantly outside the track.

Ending the drought

For Mr Aliyu, the improvement in the men’s performances remains one of the biggest positives from Glasgow.

“One of my major takeaways from here is the performance of the men generally,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

“In recent years, we’ve experienced a drought in terms of the men’s team delivering on the big stage. This time, the men rose to the occasion. They won major medals, including gold, whereas in previous championships it was mostly the women carrying the team.”

The statistics support his assessment.

The men matched the women with five gold medals and also added silver and bronze medals across athletics and para sports, producing one of the most balanced medal contributions Team Nigeria has enjoyed in recent years.

What changed?

Asked what was responsible for the turnaround, Mr Aliyu pointed to one key factor.

“I think the men accepted the challenge,” he said.

“They stepped up when it mattered most.”

That attitude was visible throughout the Games.

Nathaniel, Ogazi, Enekwechi, Onwuzurike and Ajayi all either made history or ended long-standing medal droughts for Nigeria.

Instead of relying on one or two athletes, the men delivered across the 400m, hurdles, sprints, relay and field events.

The women remained outstanding

The rise of the men did not reduce the achievements of Nigeria’s women.

Ruth Usoro won silver in the long jump after being drafted into the team as a late replacement for Ese Brume.

Ella Onojuvwevwo ended Nigeria’s 32-year wait for a Commonwealth Games medal in the women’s 400m by winning bronze.

Temitope Adeshina claimed Nigeria’s first Commonwealth Games medal in the women’s high jump in 72 years, while Tobi Amusan also returned home with bronze in the women’s 100m hurdles despite battling an injury-hit season.

Nigeria’s female weightlifters and para-athletes also maintained their tradition of excellence, winning multiple gold medals and setting world records.

Mr Aliyu believes they will respond strongly in future competitions.

“At the same time, I believe the women will also respond,” he said.

“They have what it takes, and I’m confident they will come back stronger.”

A brighter future

Perhaps the biggest lesson from Glasgow is that Team Nigeria no longer depends on one side of the team.

Young athletes such as Samuel Ogazi, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Edidiong Udo, Kayinsola Ajayi, Udodi Onwuzurike, Ella Onojuvwevwo, Ruth Usoro and Temitope Adeshina showed that a new generation has arrived.

The women remain one of Nigeria’s greatest strengths.

Now, the men have also rediscovered their winning touch.

Together, they produced one of Nigeria’s finest Commonwealth Games campaigns, finishing seventh overall, emerging as Africa’s highest-ranked nation, and giving the country genuine reason to dream ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

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