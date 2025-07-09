The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians about the recall of certain multivitamins and iron supplements in the United States.

NAFDAC, via its official Twitter handle, stated that the affected vitamin brand is labelled as CINCINNATI (WKRC).

The agency noted that the supplements were sold across the US, including by major retailers such as Walmart and Amazon.

The recall was prompted by a “risk of serious injury or death” from poisoning, especially among young children, due to improper packaging.

NAFDAC cited a US Consumer Product Safety Commission report, which revealed that 60,000 units were affected by the recall.

The recalled products include Daily Prenatal Multi, Ultamins Women’s Multivitamin, and Ultamins Women’s 50+ Multivitamin.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

It was discovered that the products lacked child-resistant packaging, making them dangerous if accessed by young children.

The agency said without child-resistant packaging, children are at risk of fatal poisoning if they ingest these supplements

“Even a few tablets of iron supplements can cause vomiting, stomach pain, low blood pressure, or liver damage in young children,” NAFDAC warned.

In severe cases, NAFDAC said, symptoms may escalate rapidly and could become life-threatening.

All zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to monitor and remove the CINCINNATI (WKRC) products from circulation.

Distributors, retailers, healthcare providers, and caregivers are urged to remain vigilant to prevent the use or sale of the recalled items.

NAFDAC advised that any suspected cases of substandard or falsified medicines be reported to the nearest office or via 0800-162-3322, or [email protected].

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

