The federal government has urged the United States to reconsider its revised visa reciprocity policy, which now limits Nigerian non-immigrant visas to single-entry, three-month validity.

The call is contained in a statement issued by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government expressed concern over the US decision amidst partnership, cooperation and shared global responsibilities by both countries.

“The attention of government has been drawn to recent decision by the US to revise its visa reciprocity schedule for Nigerian citizens, limiting validity of non-immigrant visas including B1/B2, F and J categories to three months with single entry.

“Government views this development with concern and keen interest, particularly given the longstanding cordial relations and strong people-to-people ties between our two countries.

“The decision appears misaligned with the principles of reciprocity, equity and mutual respect that should guide bilateral engagements between friendly nations.

“Nigeria notes this restriction places a disproportionate burden on Nigerian travellers, students seeking academic opportunities, professionals engaging in legitimate business, families visiting loved ones and individuals contributing to cultural and educational exchanges.

“Nigeria respectfully urges the US to reconsider this decision in the spirit of partnership, cooperation and shared global responsibilities, while acknowledging the sovereign right of every country to determine its immigration policies,” the government said.

The government said diplomatic engagements are ongoing and that the ministry would remain committed to pursuing a resolution that reflects fairness and upholds the values of mutual interest.

NAN reports that in a statement issued by the US Embassy in Nigeria, all US non-immigrant visas issued prior to 8 July 2025, will retain their original status and validity.

The US government noted that visa reciprocity was a global standard that undergoes regular review and can be adjusted at any time, including changes in permitted entries and duration of validity.

(NAN)

