The Senate has postponed the zonal public hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution for the North-west region, initially scheduled to be held in Kano State, as a mark of respect for the late business mogul and elder statesman, Aminu Dantata.
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this during the plenary on Tuesday after the senators returned from a closed-door session that lasted about two hours.
“We resolve to observe one minute’s silence, in honour of the late Lachie Aminu Dantata, and also resolve to postpone the Zonal Conventional Conference of the North-west to a date to be mutually agreed between the stakeholders of the North-west as soon as the deputy senate president is back from Saudi Arabia,” he said.
After the announcement, the senate president directed the senators to observe a one-minute silence in honour of the late business icon.
Mr Dantata passed away last Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at the age of 94. A federal government delegation was dispatched to Saudi Arabia to receive his remains on Monday. He was laid to rest today in Madinah, the Islamic holy city, in accordance with Islamic rites.
Zonal constitution committee review hearings
The public hearing in Kano is one of six regional sessions planned by the constitution review committee.
The committee is chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.
Mr Jibrin said the hearing will deliberate on 51 bills and 31 proposals during its upcoming zonal public hearings.
The hearings are designed to provide a platform for citizens, civil society organisations, and interest groups to contribute to the ongoing national dialogue on constitutional reforms.
The hearings were initially scheduled to take place across the six geopolitical zones -Enugu State for the South-east, Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State for the South-south, Jos for the North-central, Maiduguri for the North-east and Kano State for the North-west
The committee will consider the creation of new states, state police, gender equality, local government autonomy, electoral reforms, judicial reforms, inclusive governance and other national issues.
Each geopolitical zone is being supervised by designated Senate leaders. The senate president will preside over the South-south session, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, will oversee the South-west session. At the same time, the Deputy Chief Whip, Peter Nwebonyi, will chair the South-east.
Other zonal leads are the Deputy Senate Leader, Oyelola Ashiru for the North-central, Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno for the North-east, and Mr Jibrin for the North-west.
