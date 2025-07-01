The Lagos State House of Assembly has criticised the executive’s plan to delay the implementation of the 2025 Local Government Administration Law until August.
At Tuesday’s plenary, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa read a letter conveying Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s position, signed by Lagos Solicitor-General Ahmed Oyenuga.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Sanwo-Olu signed the law on 7 May, establishing clear rules on tenure, succession, and disqualification.
The law applies to chairpersons and vice chairpersons across Lagos’ 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas.
NAN also reports that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission has scheduled local government elections for 12 July.
In his ruling, Mr Obasa stated that such executive-legislative friction provides an opportunity to test the resilience and clarity of existing laws.
He stressed the importance of transparency, urging all summoned officials to appear before the House to provide explanations.
Mr Obasa said the House had summoned Mr Oyenuga, Attorney-General Lawal Pedro and Local Government Commissioner Bolaji Robert.
He added that the Director of Litigation at the Ministry of Justice must also appear to explain the proposed delay.
Reacting, Sani Okanlawon (Kosofe I) insisted that no executive order could override a valid statutory law enacted by the legislature.
Dipo Ajomale (Oshodi II) questioned the timing and necessity of the delay, noting the governor had already signed the law on 7 May.
Similarly, Sa’ad Olumoh reaffirmed the supremacy of legislative enactments over executive directives, urging respect for the law.
In a related matter, the Assembly summoned key officials of Oto Awori LCDA over a leadership crisis following Chairman Musbau Ashafa’s death.
The House Clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, said the Vice Chairman, Kareem Abiodun, declined to act as chairman, citing his interest in contesting the upcoming elections.
Mr Obasa responded by saying Mr Abiodun must resign to pursue his ambition or assume office as required by law.
He explained that under the amended law, a vice chairman who steps in due to a chairman’s death is considered to have served a full term.
Mr Obasa also warned Abiodun to handle council finances carefully, noting that misconduct could affect his political future.
Consequently, lawmakers summoned the council manager, treasurer, and Oto Awori’s Local Government Service Commission chairman for clarification.
(NAN)
