Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State on Saturday signed the state’s 2025 Appropriation Bill into Law.

While signing the bill, Mr Aliyu pledged to deliver additional dividends of democracy and accelerate ongoing development initiatives in the state.

Describing the state’s 2024 budget implementation as a resounding success, the governor reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing people-focused projects aimed at improving the quality of life for citizens.

“In the outgoing year, we successfully executed numerous developmental projects that positively impacted our people.

“We will, In Sha Allah, sustain this commitment by delivering even more dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of our citizens,” he said.

The governor also reiterated his administration’s dedication to tackling security challenges, including the fight against banditry and other forms of criminal activity in the state.

He expressed gratitude to the state lawmakers for their expeditious passage of the budget, commending their unwavering commitment to the welfare of their constituents.

“I thank the lawmakers for their dedication, which reflects their determination to improve the lives of the people they serve.

“I also extend my appreciation to the citizens of the state for their continued prayers and support for our administration,” Mr Aliyu said.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Tukur Bala, noted that the legislative arm thoroughly scrutinised the appropriation bill to ensure it aligned with the electorates’ needs and aspirations.

He commended the governor for his impressive delivery of democratic dividends and pledged the assembly’s support for policies and programmes that aimed to transform the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state assembly on 17 December, passed the state’s 2025 Budget of N526.9 billion.

The appropriation bill includes N349.4 billion for capital expenditure and N176.3 billion for recurrent expenditure.

(NAN)

