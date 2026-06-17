A court in Katsina has sentenced a woman to death by hanging after convicting her of terrorism-related offences involving the transportation of 438 rounds of ammunition allegedly destined for a suspected bandit commander operating in North-west Nigeria.

Hauwa’u Mukhtar was tried in Suit No. KTH/65C/2023 before High Court No. 3, Katsina, presided over by Justice A.B. Bawale.

The court found her guilty on two counts of conspiracy to commit terrorism and aiding and abetting terrorist activities.

Justice Bawale held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt through witness testimonies and exhibits tendered during the trial.

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The death sentence was passed in accordance with the provisions of the Katsina State Penal Code Law, 2021.

Arrest and prosecution

Ms Mukhtar was arrested by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) on 16 September 2023 at Jibia Motor Park in Katsina State.

Prosecutors told the court that she was intercepted while transporting 438 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition — commonly used in AK-47 and similar assault rifles — allegedly destined for a suspected bandit commander identified as Ado, who operates in the Dunburum forest axis of neighbouring Zamfara State.

The SSS subsequently arraigned her on terrorism-related charges.

Court’s findings

In his judgement delivered on Tuesday, Justice Bawale ruled that the evidence before the court established the defendant’s involvement in providing material support to armed groups responsible for violent attacks in the region.

The judge held that her actions constituted a serious threat to national security and sustained the charges brought against her by the prosecution.

Following the conviction on both counts, the court sentenced Ms Mukhtar to death by hanging.

The defence’s reaction to the judgement and whether an appeal will be filed could not immediately be confirmed.

Why the case matters

The conviction comes amid intensified efforts by security agencies to dismantle the supply networks that sustain banditry and terrorism across North-west Nigeria.

While security operations often focus on armed fighters, authorities have increasingly targeted individuals accused of providing weapons, ammunition, logistics, intelligence and other forms of support to criminal groups.

Security analysts have argued that disrupting these supply chains is critical to weakening armed groups responsible for kidnappings, killings and attacks on rural communities across Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and neighbouring states.

The judgement reveals growing efforts by security agencies and prosecutors to target not only armed bandits but also individuals accused of supporting their operations.