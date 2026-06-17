A community association in Kaduna State has accused government of neglecting communities affected by insecurity in Kachia Local Government Area, saying residents abducted during an Easter Sunday church service more than 70 days ago remain in captivity.

The Kuturmi Unity Development Association (KUDA) made the allegation in a statement issued on Tuesday by its president, J.D. Ariko, and Publicity Secretary, Manasseh Samuel.

The association said the worshippers were kidnapped in Ariko community and have remained in the hands of their captors despite repeated appeals for intervention by the authorities.

It also claimed that 11 other residents abducted during an attack on Awon community more than 50 days ago had yet to regain their freedom.

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Families living in uncertainty

According to the association, relatives of the abducted worshippers have continued to endure uncertainty and emotional distress amid what it described as an inadequate response from authorities.

“It is now over 70 days since innocent Christian worshippers were abducted during an Easter Sunday church service at Ariko,” the statement said.

“Families whose loved ones were taken have been left to suffer in silence, with little evidence of a coordinated and determined effort by government authorities to secure their release.”

The group said the prolonged captivity of the victims had heightened fears among residents and raised concerns about the level of protection available to vulnerable communities in the area.

Displacement concerns

Beyond the abductions, the association alleged that persistent attacks had displaced more than 100 communities across Kuturmi land and neighbouring areas.

It claimed that thousands of displaced residents were currently living in informal settlements without access to government-supported camps, adequate relief materials, healthcare services, food assistance or educational support.

According to the group, many displaced families are facing hunger, disease and economic hardship, while children have been forced out of school and vulnerable persons, including pregnant women and the elderly, are struggling to cope with deteriorating living conditions.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the association’s claims regarding the number of displaced communities and affected residents.

Calls for government action

The association called on the federal government, Kaduna State Government, Kachia Local Government Council and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the release of the abducted persons and strengthen security across vulnerable communities.

It also urged authorities to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to displaced residents and formally recognise communities currently sheltering in informal settlements.

KUDA further appealed to the government to commence construction of the proposed Forward Operating Base at Maraba Barga Junction in Awon, arguing that the facility would improve security response and enhance protection for residents.

“Our people are not second-class citizens. They deserve the same protection, concern and dignity accorded to citizens in other parts of the country,” the association said.

Growing insecurity

The latest concerns highlight the continuing security challenges facing parts of southern Kaduna, where communities have repeatedly reported incidents of kidnapping, attacks on villages and population displacement.

The situation has also raised concerns among residents and community leaders about the humanitarian consequences of prolonged insecurity, particularly for displaced families struggling to access shelter, healthcare, food and education.