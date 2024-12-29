The UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar, Cross River, was abuzz with excitement on Friday night as Nigerian music sensations, Runtown and Iyanya, displayed electrifying performances at the 2024 Calabar Carnival Live Concert.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the duo’s energetic performances were a perfect blend of their hit songs, infectious beats, and captivating stage presence.

Runtown, known for his unique sound and style, performed some of his biggest hits, like “Mad Over You” and “For Life”.

Iyanya, on the other hand, brought the stage down with his signature blend of R&B and Afrobeats, performing crowd-pleasers like “Kukere”, “Ur Waist” and more.

The crowd was thoroughly entertained, singing along to every song and dancing.

The energy was palpable, with fans waving their hands and screaming for more.

A reveller, Kennedy Amadi, from Imo, in an interview with NAN, said he deliberately travelled from Abuja, his base, to experience performances by Runtown and Iyanya.

Mr Amadi said he was not disappointed as he got value for his money after being entertained.

Also, Jidenna Akpan who was attending a live concert for the first time, said she enjoyed every bit of the artistes’ energetic performances.

“This is so interesting and I will be looking forward to the next edition of the carnival concert. Then, I believe other artistes will be allowed to perform as well,” she said.

For Frank Udo, meeting Runtown at the concert was the highlight of the carnival for him.

NAN reports that other up-and-coming musicians also performed to the excitement of the revellers.

(NAN)

