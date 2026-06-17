President Bola Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards for Katsina State, in a move aimed at strengthening security operations in forest communities and areas vulnerable to bandit attacks.

Governor Dikko Radda disclosed the approval on Tuesday while briefing journalists after a meeting with Islamic clerics and other stakeholders on efforts to tackle insecurity in the state.

The development comes as Katsina continues to battle banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling across several local government areas, particularly in communities bordering forests that have long served as hideouts for armed groups.

“I want to appreciate Mr President for approving our request to recruit 1,000 young, able-bodied men and women as forest guards. They will work alongside conventional security agencies and community watch groups,” Mr Radda said.

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According to the governor, the recruits will be trained and equipped to support security operations in remote communities and forested areas where criminal groups often operate.

He also commended the Federal Government for what he described as increased deployment of military, police and intelligence personnel to the state.

“The level of deployment we have seen from the military, police and DSS is highly encouraging. This is a coordinated effort we deeply appreciate,” he said.

Community-based security strategy

The approval adds to Katsina’s growing reliance on community-based security initiatives as authorities seek to complement military operations against armed groups operating across the North-west.

The state already operates the Community Watch Corps, a locally recruited outfit established to support conventional security agencies with intelligence gathering and surveillance.

Mr Radda said lasting peace would require cooperation between security agencies and local communities, arguing that residents often possess critical information capable of disrupting criminal networks.

He noted that consultations with religious leaders formed part of broader efforts to develop community-driven responses to insecurity.

“The purpose of this meeting was to hear directly from Islamic clerics, understand their perspectives on the current security challenges and seek their advice on the way forward,” he said.

According to the governor, tackling insecurity requires more than kinetic operations.

“The fight against banditry cannot be left to security agencies alone. Community participation remains critical to achieving lasting peace,” he added.

Criminal networks operate within communities

Mr Radda said investigations and security assessments have shown that criminal groups often rely on support structures within local communities.

According to him, some residents facilitate the movement of supplies, provide information and assist in the disposal of stolen livestock.

“Most of their supply chains, information networks and even the sale of stolen animals involve people living among us. This is why there is a need to sensitise the entire community so that everyone plays their part,” he said.

He described Islamic clerics as important partners in promoting social values and discouraging behaviours that enable criminal activities.

“Clerics play a vital role in guiding the moral values of society. We presented the challenges to them and sought their counsel as we work towards lasting solutions,” he said.

Restrictions on motorcycles, fuel sales

The governor said the state government would continue implementing measures designed to disrupt the operational capacity of armed groups.

He cited recent executive actions restricting motorcycle movement in some frontline local government areas, including Musawa and Matazu, where security forces have intensified operations against bandits.

“We have taken decisive steps, including banning the use of motorcycles in some affected local government areas such as Musawa and Matazu, as well as restricting the use of POS machines and informal charging points that facilitate criminal activities,” he said.

Mr Radda also referenced the state’s recent decision to restrict the sale, transportation and storage of petroleum products in jerrycans, a measure authorities say is intended to cut off fuel supplies used by criminal groups operating in forests.

The restrictions were announced on Monday following an emergency security meeting involving security agencies and traditional rulers.

According to the governor, the measures were adopted after consultations with community leaders from affected areas.

“These measures were introduced after consultations with community leaders from affected areas, and we will continue to engage all stakeholders to ensure peace and stability,” he said.

Renewed security push

The announcement comes amid renewed security operations in parts of Katsina State.

Security agencies recently launched Operation CLEAN SWEEP III in Matazu and surrounding communities following the abduction and death in captivity of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, a former Director of Defence Information.

Authorities have also intensified efforts to dismantle bandit networks operating across parts of Katsina and neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, Mr Radda urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies.

“Security is a collective responsibility. We urge all citizens to cooperate with authorities and contribute to peace in our communities,” he said.