The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has directed the Katsina State Police Command to strengthen security around schools across the state as part of efforts to protect students, teachers and educational facilities from security threats.

The directive was conveyed on Wednesday by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Finance and Administration, Sulaiman Abdul, during a two-day operational visit to Katsina State.

Mr Abdul said the police command had been instructed to intensify surveillance, increase patrols around schools, enhance intelligence gathering and maintain a visible security presence at educational institutions across the state.

According to him, the measures are aimed at preventing security breaches, improving emergency response and ensuring that schools remain safe environments for learning.

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“The command has been directed to strengthen surveillance around schools, increase patrols, enhance intelligence gathering and sustain a visible security presence in and around educational institutions,” the DIG said.

School safety concerns

The directive comes amid continuing concerns about the safety of schools in parts of northern Nigeria, where armed groups have carried out attacks on educational institutions and abducted students in recent years.

Although Katsina has not recorded a major school abduction in recent months, several communities in the state continue to grapple with bandit attacks, kidnappings and other security challenges, particularly in rural areas.

The state was among those affected by a wave of school attacks that drew national and international attention following the abduction of hundreds of students from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in December 2020.

Since then, security agencies have adopted the Federal Government’s Safe Schools Initiative and other measures to prevent attacks on educational facilities and ensure uninterrupted access to education.

Assessment of school security

As part of the visit, Mr Abdul inspected security infrastructure at the Police Children School and the Government Girls Technical and Commercial College in Charanchi Local Government Area.

He assessed perimeter fencing, entry and exit points, security posts and the deployment of personnel assigned to protect the institutions.

The DIG also held separate meetings with school administrators and management teams to obtain first-hand information on security concerns and operational challenges facing the schools.

Discussions focused on ways to improve school safety, strengthen collaboration between educational authorities and security agencies, and enhance preparedness against potential threats.

He urged school authorities to enforce stricter access-control measures, remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements or activities within and around school premises.

Mr Abdul reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to protecting schools and ensuring that students and teachers can carry out their activities without fear.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to safeguarding educational institutions and ensuring that students and teachers can learn and work in a safe environment,” he said.

The Katsina State Police Command has, in recent months, intensified community policing initiatives and security patrols as part of broader efforts to address insecurity in the state.