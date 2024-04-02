Amnesty International Nigeria has tackled the federal government over failure to prosecute those who murdered Deborah Samuel over alleged blasphemy in Sokoto State, North-west Nigeria.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how Ms Samuel was lynched by fellow students of Shehu Shagari College of Education in the state in May 2022.
Ms Samuel, a Christian, was accused of denigrating the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad.
The student was stoned to death and later set ablaze by the angry mob, mostly students of the college.
Amnesty speaks
Amnesty International Nigeria, in a post via its X handle on Tuesday, said it was improper that the Nigerian government failed to prosecute the murderers of the student nearly two years later.
The group expressed surprise that the government has been silent even after a viral video clip showed a man “bragging that he killed and burnt” Ms Samuel “in a flagrant show of utter disdain for the sanctity of life and impunity.”
“Consistent failure of the Nigerian government to tackle violence in the name of religion has effectively sent the message that anyone can commit outrageous abuses and get away with it,” the group said.
“This is unacceptable,” it stated, while urging the Nigerian government to ensure prosecution of Ms Samuel’s murderers.
