There was a rowdy session in the Senate chamber on Tuesday after some lawmakers expressed displeasure over their sitting arrangements in the renovated chamber.

The lawmakers resumed plenary today at the permanent chamber after about four weeks of Easter and Ed-el-Fitr recess.

The permanent chamber had been under renovation for about two years.

Tuesday’s plenary, presided over by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, commenced at about 12 noon.

Mr Akpabio read the prayers and welcomed his colleagues back from the holiday break.

In his welcome address, the senate president urged his colleagues to be united and support the federal government to address the security and economic challenges facing the country.

While the senate president was reading his welcome address, some of the senators were loudly expressing their displeasure over the seats allocated to them in the chamber.

Apparently, the aggrieved senators wanted to have their seats on the front row, at the extreme right, opposite to the seats of the majority leader and the deputy senate president.

Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) and Sahabi Ya’u (APC, Zamfara North) were specifically heard complaining about the seats allocated to them.

At some point, Mr Ya’u could no longer hold his anger as he approached the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, to complain.

The Zamfara senator was heard saying that the seat allocated to him at the right side of the second row was not befitting and comfortable, despite being a ranking senator.

The senate leader tried to persuade Mr Ya’u to be calm but the conversation later resorted to a heated argument thereby generating a rowdy session.

Mr Goje also joined the argument. He told the senate leader that his seat on the second row was also not befitting for his status as a ranking senator.

He demanded that his seat should be moved immediately to the front row.

Mr Akpabio restored order after about 30 minutes of rowdiness when he ordered the senators to return to their seats.

He subsequently resumed reading his welcome address and thereafter the senate leader moved a motion for a closed door session.

Chairman of the Senate Services, Sunday Karimi, (APC, Kogi West) could not be reached for comment on the issue.

The Nigerian Senate comprises 109 members.

