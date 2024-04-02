The Lagos State Government says it has arrested and prosecuted no fewer than 219 persons for crossing expressways in different parts of the state in March.

The spokesperson for Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, Lukman Ajayi, said this on Tuesday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Ajayi said that the persons were arrested at Oshodi, Dopemu, Ikeja, Ikorodu Road, Ketu and Ojota.

He said that the arrest would continue as long as the people would not obey simple rules that would save lives.

The spokesperson wondered why some persons, including parents, would take children to cross a 10-lane-expressway where there were pedestrian bridges.

Mr Ajayi called on the residents, particularly parents, to advise their wards against crossing the expressways.

He said that the agency is committed to saving lives by enforcing laws in that regard.

(NAN)

