The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said its digital certificate platform has received commendations within and outside Nigeria.

The Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO), Amos Dangut, disclosed Monday during a press briefing to intimate the public about the council’s preparedness to commence the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

Mr Dangut expressed delight over the positive feedback the council has received from stakeholders in the education value chain in Nigeria and across Africa about the body’s digital certificate platform.

The digital certificate platform was launched in October 2022 by the former HNO, Patrick Aregha, for candidates to generate certificates online and to recover burnt, lost, and damaged certificates, including those produced from 1999.

Success of digital certificate platform

While fielding questions from journalists about the success of the council’s digital certificate, the HNO said the platform has brought ease to admission processing and ensured the credibility of results.

He said: “The emergence of the digital certificate platform has given a remarkable respite to stakeholders in the entire education value chain of result verification, accessing, sharing and confirmation.

“It has also created ease of processing student’s admission into tertiary institutions anywhere in the world in record time.

“Impressively, we’ve been getting positive feedback from the stakeholders in Nigeria and also outside the country. Various organisations are also reaching out to us about the uniqueness of the platform.

“The platform is in compliance with global best practices by ensuring that the data of candidates are protected and can not be manipulated.”

More about digital certificate

The digital certificate platform initiated by Nigeria is the first of its kind in the examination board since its establishment in 1952.

Speaking on the benefits of the digital certificate platform, Mr Areghan noted that it gives certificate holders the power to prevent unauthorized users from accessing their data.

“The platform is compliant with global best practices by ensuring that the data of candidates are protected securely and can not be accessed by third parties without the consent of certificate owners.

“Individuals can now share their digital certificates from a WAEC source instantly, regardless of the person’s location. This eliminates institutional administration delays and the backlog of requests.”

Mr Areghan added that the platform also allows for bulk confirmation of certificates at once, and candidates can print their digital certificates in high quality to have a physical copy.

Mr Areghan explained that Nigeria did not develop it mainly to curb examination malpractices but for technological advancement and quality service delivery.

2024 examination

Speaking on the 2024 WASSCE, Dr Dangut said a total of 1,814,344 candidates registered for the examination from 22,229 schools.

The examination, which commenced Tuesday, 30 April, will end on Monday, 24 June, in Nigeria and three other African countries, spanning seven weeks and six days.

According to Mr Dangut, the candidature for 2024 increased by 192,948, and they would be examined in 76 subjects, comprised of 197 papers.

He noted that the National Identification Number (NIN) was made a component of the registration process, in line with the directive of the federal government.

Mr Dangut said that the results of candidates sitting on the examination will be released 45 days after the conduct of the last paper. In comparison, certificates will be printed and issued to schools in less than 90 days after the release of results.

He added that results will be released along with the digital copies of candidates’ certificates, which can be accessed on the Digital Certificate platform.

