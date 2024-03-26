The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has nominated a son of his political godfather and former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for appointment as a commissioner.

Mr Yusuf presented the name of Mustapha Kwankwaso and three others to the state’s House of Assembly on Tuesday for consideration as members of his cabinet.

A former commissioner for Land and Physical Planning, Adamu Aliyu, who was sacked last September for issuing a death threat to judges of the state’s governorship electoral petition tribunal, is among the nominees.

The assembly’s spokesperson, Kamaluddeen Shawai, confirmed that the lawmakers received four names for screening and confirmation for the appointment.

Until his appointment, Mr Kwankwaso ran Key Special Academy, a private school owned by his father, located in Gwarinpa, Abuja.

The other nominees are Usman Karaye and Abduljabbar Garko.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Aliyu issued the death threat during a protest and prayer session organised by the state government for a favourable outcome for the party at the election tribunal.

Mr Aliyu also promised to unleash mayhem on residents of the state, one worse than what residents of neighbouring Kaduna and Zamfara were going through.

He said if the tribunal judges ruled against the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the petition, they may pay with their lives.

“I am sending this message to the tribunal judges, any judge that allows himself to be used and collect bribes and pass judgment that is not right, we want to tell him he must choose between his life and the bribe money he collected.

“We are promising you (our supporters), we are receiving your complaints, the votes you cast on his excellency (Governor Yusuf) will not go in vain unless we lose our lives or the Kano State will fall.

“Another message for the leaders. You have seen the conflict (banditry) in Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina, I swear because of this governorship seat, everyone will die. The conflict that will start in Kano will be more deadly than the ones in those states and Borno,” Mr Aliyu said before he was relieved of his appointment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

