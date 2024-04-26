The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed three persons dead and two injured in a three-storey building collapse incident at Kuntau Quarters, Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State.

NEMA Kano Territorial Coordinator, Nuradeen Abdullahi, confirmed the incident and casualty figures to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.

“We received a distressed call today at about 9:20 a.m from a good Samaritan that a three-storey building under construction collapsed at Kuntau quarters.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene.

“So far, five persons were rescued and taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, out of which three were confirmed dead, while two victims sustained injury and are receiving treatment,” Mr Abdullahi said

He noted that the search and rescue operation was still ongoing to rescue those trapped.

“NEMA rescue team, Kano State Fire Service, Police, Red Cross, NSCDC and SEMA, among others, are still at the incident site to ensure removal of other trapped victims,” Mr Abdullahi said. (NAN).

