To commemorate the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD), lifestyle journalist, Latasha Ngwube, has hosted a luncheon featuring over 30 women entrepreneurs across different sectors in celebration of the progress gained in gender matters.

Themed, “Invest in Women- Accelerate Progress”, the event was held in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, under her brand “LatashaLagos”.

Ms Ngwube, an advocate for body positivity, charged women to share their stories “as they advance and unite in purpose, strengthened by the shared vision of a world where every woman’s light shines bright.”

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Ms Ngwube said she was inspired by the legacy of the late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, to embark on what she described as an “audacious endeavour to honour his memory and catalyse meaningful change.”

Reflecting on her experience moderating a panel at Access Bank’s International Women’s Day event the previous year, Ms Ngwube said she recognises the profound impact of such gatherings.

She said she envisioned her luncheon as a platform to celebrate the accomplishments of women entrepreneurs while fostering inclusivity and diversity within Nigeria’s business landscape.

Celebrating women

Ms Ngwube said she was inspired by an event by Access Bank in 2023 for IWD.

“I was invited to be a moderator on the most wonderful panel of women. Understanding the significance of such conversations, I was hugely inspired by it and I felt it was my way of honouring his memory; the second reason is that I had always wanted to do an event in Abuja and it felt this was the perfect opportunity,” she said.

During the event, Ms Ngwube emphasised the importance of investing in women and supporting their endeavours to accelerate progress not only in Nigeria but globally.

She highlighted the significance of events showcasing women in fostering a more inclusive and equitable society, “where women are empowered to thrive and make significant contributions to various sectors.”

‘’My event was rooted in the belief in community and collaboration. I handpicked female business owners with amazing products to amplify their brands, spotlight them, and allow this gathering to sample their products while they get to foster new business relationships and partnerships’’, said Ms Ngwube.

Body positivity

Speaking about her advocacy for body positivity, Ms Ngwube said it has inspired new generations and helped women become more confident in themselves.

‘’The advocacy I started in body positivity via #Aboutthatcurvylife almost 10 years ago has inspired a new generation and that makes me very proud, I have been told by so many women that just by being, existing, living my life in bold colours and in full glory has made me an inspiration to them,” she said.

“Very recently I was tagged by a young lady on Instagram who quoted me as a reason she felt confident enough to step out and reach for her dreams in entertainment.’’

Ms Ngwube highlighted some challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in Nigeria, saying they are similar to challenges women in other sectors face.

‘’From politics to sports, tech to agriculture, women are undermined, undervalued, unappreciated, overlooked, underrated… I could go on and on but what would be the point?” she said

“It is up to us women to prove first to ourselves that we are able, and guided by that thought, to go after everything that is within reach. Events like mine create a safe space to share ideas and learn from women you would normally glance at from a distance not knowing how similar your struggles are.’’

